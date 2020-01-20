These everyday things are harming your mental health, according to science

Living in a cluttered space can affect your mental health, making you turn towards unhealthy avoidance techniques. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Living in a cluttered space can affect your mental health, making you turn towards unhealthy avoidance techniques. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to mental health, know that there are many easy triggers that have the potential to leave a person overwhelmed. You do not have to be clinically depressed to say that you are mentally distressed. Stress, mood swings, acute anxiety, panic attacks and more, are all signs you may not be doing to so well mentally. So, it becomes all the more important to recognise the catalysts to prevent a breakdown. Listed below are some seemingly innocuous everyday things that are known to affect mental health for the worse. Read on.

A bad posture

What about posture, you ask? Well, having a good posture is a way to feel more confident. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Behavior Therapy and Experimental Therapy, sitting up straight can reduce symptoms of depression. The study also associated good posture with a positive attitude and renewed energy. So stop slouching now.

Clutter

If your living space is cluttered, your mental health may be affected. According to a 2011 research published in The Journal of Neuroscience, clutter can cause prolonged stress. And this stress can lead to unhealthy avoidance and procrastination techniques like binge-eating, watching television or excessive sleeping.

Being too busy

Nowadays, people think that being busy is ‘cool’. But biting more than you can chew and being bombarded with excessive work, can hurt your mental health. Science says that this can lead to burnout, anxiety and even depression. So, go slow; take your time and take it easy.

Saying ‘yes’ always

Across the world, it is believed that saying ‘no’ and turning someone down is rude. This makes us take up almost every task that is presented to us, causing our schedule to become too tight. This can leave us resentful and angry, with no time for self care. Experts say that instead of agreeing to do a certain task, you can request for some time to weigh its pros and cons. Also, put yourself over and above everything else.

Suppressing your thoughts

When you bury your thoughts, especially the negative ones, you do a great disservice to the brain. According to science, suppressing your thoughts does not make them magically disappear. If anything, our sadness, hurt, stress and anxiety can spill over during other moments when we don’t intend for them to.

