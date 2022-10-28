For restful sleep tonight, all you need to do is try this effective trick

Do you often play tug-of-war with your partner over a single duvet or blanket at night? This is probably why, it is believed, that people in Scandinavian countries like Norway, Sweden, and Denmark abide by what is called the Scandinavian sleep method. But before we dive in to understand what is sleep method is all about, it is important to know that optimised sleep not only helps improve relationships but is also considered essential for overall health including the heart.

“Less sleep leads to cognitive problems, and your brain will not be able to function properly, making you feel cranky and irritable,” Dr Satish Bhalgat, dentist specialised in sleep dentistry, ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital said earlier. “Moreover, fluctuations in blood pressure, chances of stroke and heart disease, obesity (weight gain), and increase in blood sugar level are also seen in people who sleep less,” Dr Bhalgat mentioned.

Curious to know about how Scandinavians sleep? We’ve got you covered

All this method entails is using separate blankets instead of one king size or queen size duvet or blanket when sleeping with your partner. This means, while sleeping a couple uses two duvets that are arranged side-by-side with an overlap in the centre. You can also forgo the top sheet that is often placed between yourself and the blanket or comforter to sleep like a baby.

Research, too, seems to support the idea of making this small tweak, with an analysis by the Better Sleep Council finding that on average, one in three Americans report their bed partner has a negative impact on their own sleep. “Americans crave sleep more than sex – which should give everyone pause to think about their respective sleep arrangements,” noted bettersleep.org. A UK survey found the average couple engaged in bedroom quarrels a whopping 167 times a year. The No. 1 reason was blanket hogging, and the No. 2 reason was snoring, it mentioned.

“One of the advantages of this technique is that each person can use a duvet with his or her choice of thickness. This enables better sleep. Further, stealing of a blanket does not occur,” Dr Sujit Kumar, senior consultant neurologist and epileptologist, Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram Bangalore told indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Shiba Kalyan Biswal, Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep medicine, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram, with a separate cover, one may sleep securely and at the appropriate temperature without pulling the blanket away from your partner. “This sleep strategy is especially useful if you are a light sleeper who wakes up at every sound or movement,” the expert told indianexpress.com.

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle also agreed and mentioned that having your own blanket, according to your liking, “will more likely give you a good, deep sleep“. “This will also create a personal space for you and you’ll be more comfortable and relaxed,” said Dr Patil.

Who is it recommended for?

It is recommended for couples thinking of a sleep divorce (where couples choose to sleep in separate beds or rooms). It promotes sound sleep and being an easy option, is probably worth a try, said Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition.

While the Scandinavian sleep approach addresses a major issue many people face, it is not a panacea. “It won’t assist if the couple has other concerns, such as strange snoring habits or sleepwalking syndrome,” according to Dr Kalyan Biswal.

