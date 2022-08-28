Say goodbye to period cramps with these nutrition and yoga tips

Menstrual cycle is accompanied by painful cramps that not only make us lethargic and affect our daily routine, but influence our mood as well. Sometimes, the pain is so intense the body becomes sore and one might feel nauseous and bloated. However, we can ease the pain by having certain nutrients. Also, performing certain yoga asanas can alleviate it.

Here are a few nutrition tips by Neha Ranglani who is an integrated health coach and yoga tips by Samiksha Shetty, a celebrity fitness instructor.

Neha suggests to sip on ginger juice with lemon, turmeric and pepper. Also, “chew on a piece of jaggery. If you desire, you can add fennel seeds to it,” she said in the video.

You can eat pineapple as well, or better, if you can make it smoothie and add some greens to it.

Samiksha suggested four yoga poses to relieve menstrual cramps including Baddha Konasana, Supta Baddha Konasana, Viparita Karani, and Malasana. This is how you can perform these yoga asanas:

Baddha Konasana or Bound Angle Pose

Start in the Dandasana which is a seated posture with the legs straight in front of the body and the spine upright and long. Exhale, bend your knees and draw your heels in toward your torso. As your knees bend, let them fall on either side of the body. Draw your heels as close to your pelvis as you can, and point your toes up and apart.

Lengthen the front of your chest while keeping your shoulders back and your breastbone lifted. Allow your thighs to move towards the ground.

Stay in this position for 1 to 5 minutes. To get out of this position, inhale, slowly bring your knees together and return your legs to the starting position.

Supta Baddha Konasana or Reclining butterfly

After performing Baddha Konasana, exhale and lower your back torso toward the floor. Once you are leaning back on your forearms, use your hands to spread the back of your pelvis and release your lower back and upper buttocks through your tailbone.

With your hands grip your topmost thighs and rotate your inner thighs externally, pressing your outer thighs away from the sides of your torso. Next slide your hands along your outer thighs from the hips toward the knees and widen your outer knees away from your hips. Push your hip points together, so that while the back pelvis widens, the front pelvis narrows.

Viparita Karani or Legs up the wall pose

Sit next to a wall in an open area, such that your feet are on the floor, spread in front of you, and the left side of your body is touching the wall.

Gently lower your torso down to the ground as your legs lift up against the wall. Option to wiggle closer to or further away from the wall to your comfort level.

Allow your head to rest on the ground or a pillow and place your arms wherever they

are most comfortable.

To release, push the bottoms of your feet into the wall and lift your hips slightly. If using a support, move the support out of the way. Gently roll to one side and stay for a few breaths before returning to your seat.

Malasana or yoga squat or garland pose

Squat with your feet as close together as possible. Separate your thighs slightly wider than your torso. Exhaling, lean your torso forward and fit it snugly between your thighs.

Press your elbows against your inner knees, bringing your palms together in Anjali Mudra (Salutation Seal), and resist the knees into the elbows.

To go further, press your inner thighs against the sides of your torso. Reach your arms forward, then swing them out to the sides and notch your shins into your armpits. Press your fingertips to the floor, or reach around the outside of your ankles and clasp your back heels.

