‘Say cheese’ to the health benefits of this dairy product

Cheese is loved by all, unless they are vegan. The dairy product has been around for years now, celebrated all over the world for its many varieties, shapes and sizes. In fact, a recently-concluded competition held in Italy also recognised and awarded the best cheese in the world.

So what is it about this food item that is so endearing? Its taste, of course. But did you know that cheese has many health benefits as well? And it helps that it goes with almost everything, and is a favourite across all age groups. Here are some reasons why you should be consuming it — if not obsessively and regularly — at least once a while.

Dental health

A study was conducted, in which four groups of people were given milk, sugar-free yogurt, paraffin and cheese for consumption. The pH values in their mouth were tested before and after the consumption. Those who ate cheese had an increase in the pH level, which is good. A lower pH level can expose the teeth to acids created in the mouth. The chewing may have led to an increase in saliva production, which is known to protect the teeth from erosion.

Prevention of osteoporosis

One of the most important things needed to keep the bones strong is calcium. And calcium is found aplenty in dairy products, cheese being one of them. It is known that with time, our bone density decreases, and they start thinning. This leads to complications like osteoporosis, which is caused when bones become brittle and weak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a minimum daily intake of 400 to 500 mg of calcium per day, for people over 50. Rich in not just calcium, but also vitamin D, cheese is great for keeping dietary balance in the body.

Helpful for weight gain

Not everyone wants to lose weight. Some want to gain it, too. Athletes, for instance, may want to add some kilos ahead of a competition. Actors, too, look for roles wherein they have to put on some weight in order to play a certain character. Sometimes, children are underweight for their age and are advised by doctors to include cheese in the diet.

Besides vitamins and minerals, cheese also has fat and protein, which are great for healthy weight gain. The key is to not go overboard, and have it in moderation, preferably after referring with your dietician.

Boost to the immune system



With so many nutrients, it is but natural to believe that consumption of cheese is a great way to give a boost to immunity. Research done in the past show that cheese has probiotic bacteria, which help make the immune system strong. Gouda cheese, especially, is known to introduce gut healthy probiotics to the body.