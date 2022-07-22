Sawan 2022: Expert shares essential tips for fasting

July 22, 2022 3:00:26 pm
During the month of Sawan, many devotees fast every Monday as it is believed that Lord Shiva, pleased with his worshippers, showers blessings on them during this auspicious month. The fasting practice during Sawan is quite similar to intermittent fasting in which people do not consume, or limit their food intake, for short periods of time.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“This fasting strategy has been connected to a variety of potential health benefits, including short-term increases in human hormone growth (HGH) and alterations in gene expression,” nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor wrote on Instagram, sharing the health benefits of intermittent fasting.
She added that such effects have been linked to increased longevity and a lower risk of disease. “People who fast on a regular basis frequently want to shed weight or live a healthier, longer life,” she said.
However, to make fasting a healthy experience for yourself, you must follow certain tips. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Before you start fasting
According to Kapoor, it is important to ensure that your last meal before fasting is high in protein and low in sugar so that “it doesn’t activate the cravings centre in your brain and your fast is easier”.
When you break your fast
It is important to consume the right food items when you break your fast. “Break your fast with vegetables, and then eat your protein, fats, starches and sugars. Don’t break the fast with anything sweet,” she suggested.
To make your fasting easier, here are some tips, as shared by the nutritionist.
*Begin with a revised schedule.
*Keep yourself hydrated.
*Eat slowly and mindfully during your eating window.
*Plan wholesome and nutritious meals ahead of time.
*Make your meals ahead of time.
*Your evening meal should have a good balance of protein, fibre and good fats.
She concluded by saying, “Use these suggestions to make your fasting lifestyle more sustainable.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Latest News
Airtel to be at forefront of bringing 5G connectivity to India: Sunil Mittal
World Brain Day: Cricketer Robin Uthappa on mental struggles and Karnataka’s initiatives to promote brain health
Amazon Prime Day: ‘Prime has disproved the myth that Indian customers will not pay for convenience’
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Sadam Hanjabam, the Manipur-based queer NGO founder who defeated substance abuse, propelled change
Neeraj Chopra’s World Championship main rival, Anderson Peters, started by aiming at mangoes with stones, wanted to be a sprinter like Usain Bolt
Bengaluru civic polls: Commission constituted by BJP govt recommends 33% OBC quota
Explained: What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Interview with Panama Papers whistleblower ‘John Doe’: Without accountability, society cannot function
Malayankunju movie review: Fahadh Faasil shines in compelling re-birth story of a grown-man
Fire dept douses blaze that broke out in two factories in Northwest Delhi’s Lawrence Road
Explained: What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?