Sawan 2022: Expert shares essential tips for fasting

During the month of Sawan, many devotees fast every Monday as it is believed that Lord Shiva, pleased with his worshippers, showers blessings on them during this auspicious month. The fasting practice during Sawan is quite similar to intermittent fasting in which people do not consume, or limit their food intake, for short periods of time.

“This fasting strategy has been connected to a variety of potential health benefits, including short-term increases in human hormone growth (HGH) and alterations in gene expression,” nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor wrote on Instagram, sharing the health benefits of intermittent fasting.

She added that such effects have been linked to increased longevity and a lower risk of disease. “People who fast on a regular basis frequently want to shed weight or live a healthier, longer life,” she said.

However, to make fasting a healthy experience for yourself, you must follow certain tips. Take a look.

Before you start fasting

According to Kapoor, it is important to ensure that your last meal before fasting is high in protein and low in sugar so that “it doesn’t activate the cravings centre in your brain and your fast is easier”.

When you break your fast

It is important to consume the right food items when you break your fast. “Break your fast with vegetables, and then eat your protein, fats, starches and sugars. Don’t break the fast with anything sweet,” she suggested.

To make your fasting easier, here are some tips, as shared by the nutritionist.

*Begin with a revised schedule.

*Keep yourself hydrated.

*Eat slowly and mindfully during your eating window.

*Plan wholesome and nutritious meals ahead of time.

*Make your meals ahead of time.

*Your evening meal should have a good balance of protein, fibre and good fats.

She concluded by saying, “Use these suggestions to make your fasting lifestyle more sustainable.”

