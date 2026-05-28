Gujarat raid sparks concern over chemically treated saunf: What you should know

A recent raid by the Gujarat Food Safety Department has raised serious concerns about the safety of everyday food items like fennel seeds, commonly known as saunf. Authorities seized over 3,500 kg of suspected adulterated fennel seeds along with nearly 140 kg of the chemical substance believed to have been mixed into the products. According to reports, the samples have now been sent for laboratory testing to determine the exact nature of the contamination.

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The case has triggered fresh worries about food adulteration in products routinely consumed after meals in Indian households. Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant – Internal Medicine at KIMS Hospitals, warns that chemically adulterated fennel seeds may pose health risks even when consumed in small amounts.