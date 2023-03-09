Satish Kaushik dies due to heart attack; some warning signs for those over 60

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died due to a heart attack in Gurugram, confirmed his close friend and colleague Anupam Kher.

Kher wrote in his tribute, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in a car, Kher confirmed to indianexpress.com. His body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after postmortem.

Kaushik, who was 66, attended a Holi party in which he met newly-weds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on March 7. He also tweeted about the same.

“Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu, @babaazmi, @AzmiShabana, @tanviazmi, … met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha…wishing Happy Holi to everyone! #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors”

Satish Kaushik dies: What is a heart attack?

A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn’t get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle, said Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (Internal Medicine), Sharda Hospital.

Heart attack warning signs if you are over 60

* Chest pain or discomfort: Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the centre or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain, Dr Srivastav said.

Dr Subhendu Mohanty, interventional cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Noida also mentioned that mild chest discomfort or burning sensation is often “commonly dismissed as ‘gas'”. “Pain over shoulders or arms is commonly dismissed as arm pain. Any heaviness or pain over chest while walking or during any mental stress need to be monitored,” he said.

* Feeling weak, light-headed, or faint. You may also break out into a cold sweat.

* Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back, in upper abdomen.

* Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders.

* Shortness of breath. This often comes along with chest discomfort, but shortness of breath also can happen before chest discomfort.

* Excessive sweating.

“People who are morbid obese and have co-morbid conditions like pre-existing cardiac disease, diabetes, hypertension and living with positive risk factors like smoking, alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, or are drug abusers must keep an eye out on above mentioned warning signs,” Dr Srivastav told indianexpress.com.

In presence of warning signs, immediately contact nearby hospital.

Prevention

* Don’t smoke or vape and avoid second-hand smoke.

* Keep your blood pressure below 120/80 mm Hg.

* Get your cholesterol checked and talk to your health care professional about your numbers.

* Eat foods that are low in saturated fat, trans fat, sodium (salt) and added sugars.

* Be physically active. Aim for least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week.

* Reach and maintain a healthy weight. A normal body mass index is between 18.5–24.9.

* Keep your fasting blood sugar less than 100 mg/dL or an A1C of less than 5.7%.

* Get enough sleep. Aim for an average of 7-9 hours of sleep a day.

* Get regular medical check-ups.

* Take your medication as prescribed.

