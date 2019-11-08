Need one reason to eat chikoo? We give you many

Maybe you should include one more fruit to your winter diet, if you are looking to brave the weather and stay healthy. The sapodilla, also known as sapota or ‘chikoo’ is a popular fruit that is celebrated for its taste. But did you know of its many health benefits? In India, the fruit is grown abundantly in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal, but has its roots in Mexico, it is believed. From giving a boost to the body’s immunity to fighting many bacterial infections, here’s why chikoo is the superhero of fruits.

Cure for cough and cold

With winter here, can cough and cold be far behind? Actually, yes. Studies have found that the chemical compounds found in the fruit help fight congestion. They flush out the phlegm and mucous, and keep the nasal passage and respiratory tract clear. Chikoois also known to keep chronic coughs at bay.

Good for bones

Bone health is something that has been bothering a lot of us, regardless of age. But with chikoo being the powerhouse of nourishment, it keeps the bones strong and healthy. The fruit is rich in folates, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and iron, and can be consumed regularly, so you do not need supplementary medicines later in life.

Great antioxidant

Chikoo can be your one-stop shop, if you are looking for dietary fibre, and vitamins A, B, and C. The fruit is also packed with antioxidants, and, experts believe, has the power to prevent cancer. Also, these antioxidants reduce wrinkles, soften the hair and make the skin glow.

Good for moms-to-be

The fruits has electrolytes and carbohydrates that are great for expecting mothers. Experts say that chikoo can help with morning sickness and fainting spells, thought it is advisable to check with your doctor first, who may prescribe a diet chart.

Anti-inflammatory properties

The fruit is rich in tannins which, according to the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, makes it a an important anti-inflammatory agent. Chikoo helps with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastritis.