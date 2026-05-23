Sanyukta Paul agrees andropause is real, says ‘Maniesh is very happy with the word’; expert explains

During a candid conversation with Chhavi Mittal and Karan Wahi, Sanyukta Paul recently shared her thoughts about andropause, also known as male menopause. “Women have a 28-day hormonal cycle, and it only keeps getting worse with age,” Mittal shared, adding, “But you know, there is also a term called andropause. Men also go through the same. It’s every day, after 40, they have a 24-hour cycle — morning till evening”.

To this, Paul replied: “Maniesh is very happy with the word now, because now whatever I say, he says, ‘I’m going through andropause’.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What exactly is andropause?

Dr Anubha Singh, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist from Shantah Fertility Centre, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, explains that it is natural to see a decrease in the production of the male hormone testosterone as you become older, but it can also happen when you have diabetes.

Compared to menopause, andropause is a more gradual process. However, there is little awareness of the same. Dr Singh attributes this to a lack of research on this subject and the fact that it is not a life-threatening issue.

“Also, the hormone withdrawal isn’t as extreme as in women. In this case, there are typically other factors at play, in addition to the decline in hormones, such as workplace stress, marriage stress, life management, and lifestyles,” she elaborates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

When to take note?

Dr Singh mentions fatigue, poor libido, and difficulty in concentrating to be just a few of the symptoms. Here’s what else you need to watch out for:

Diminished mental acuity (poor concentration, depressed mood)

Loss of strength and energy

Gaining weight, losing muscle and gaining fat

Depressed moods and/or a lack of zeal and enthusiasm

Irritability

Muscle aches and pains (feeling stiffness)

Sweats or hot flushes

Hands and feet that are cold

Itching

Sexual dysfunction

Loss of height

What triggers it?

Dr Singh further explains that testosterone is responsible for a variety of important functions in men. Not only does it regulates libido, sperm production, and muscle mass, but it is also important for bone health and blood production. “As men tend to grow old, testosterone levels drop, along with the ability to produce sperm. This leads to andropause,” she says.

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According to Dr Singh, andropause can begin around the age of 40 or even earlier and continues till a man turns 70. “There have been increasing discussions about andropause, but not all doctors and psychologists agree that it is, in a way, male menopause because not all men experience it, and for those who do, they often do not express it,” she adds.

What to do?

If you feel the above-mentioned symptoms, Dr Singh suggests visiting an expert who will likely do a blood test to measure your testosterone levels. “If they are low, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may be prescribed. You may be advised to change your lifestyle, such as get more exercise and eat a healthier diet,” she tells indianexpress.com.

She adds that men cope differently with menopause as it depends a lot on their personality. Unlike menopause in women, Dr Singh believes more research is needed on andropause, or male menopause, to fully understand it and determine what can be done to help men at this stage in their lives.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.