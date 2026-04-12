‘Aapko fit hone se koi nahi rok sakta’: Sanya Malhotra’s trainer reveals mindset that keeps actor fit during hectic schedules

Sanya Malhotra, colloquially known as the Dangal girl, has wooed her fans not just with her performances but also with her fitness journey. The actor is an ardent social media user and frequently shares glimpses of her workout routine on Instagram. However, consistency often takes a backseat when hectic schedules take over in show business. For Sanya, though, the opposite is true.

The actor’s fitness trainer, Tridev Pandey, recently revealed how she manages to work out every day despite her packed schedule. In an Instagram reel, Pandey applauded Sanya’s mindset towards fitness. “Agar Sanya jaisa mindset aagya na, toh aapko fit hone se koi nahi rok sakta (No one can stop you from being fit if you develop a mindset like Sanya’s),” he said in the video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Pandey went on to reveal that there have been multiple reasons for Sanya to skip workouts, such as shoots and promotions. He also shared a screenshot of her message, where she mentioned that she had just 20 minutes of free time during a shoot. However, Pandey believes that what one truly needs is intent, not hours, to stay consistent in their fitness journey, just like Sanya.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

Experts believe that workouts have a lot to do with mental consistency rather than convincing oneself to be physically active. Dr Santosh Chavan, Consultant – Psychiatry, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, said, “People who work out regularly do not wait for the time to start. They focus on making habits, not on feeling motivated. Even short workouts help them keep going. That is what matters in the long run.”

However, many see workouts as a burden and not as stress relief. “When people work out because they feel like they have to, it can be really exhausting. When they focus on how working out makes them feel. More energetic, less stressed. It becomes something they enjoy. The key is to think about why you’re working out and make sure it is for yourself, not just to please others,” Dr Chavan added.

The psychiatrist further warned of a thin line between being disciplined and pushing oneself too hard. Dr Chavan believes that this can lead to both physical and mental crisis.

Signs that you are pushing yourself hard

Wanting to work out every day, even when you are sick

Feeling irritable or moody because you are tired

Ignoring pain or injury

Thinking that you are only worth something if you are good at working out

“Some simple things you can do to find a balance include setting goals, doing short workouts, trying different types of exercise and resting when you need to. This will help you stay healthy and happy both physically and mentally,” Dr Chavan explained.

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