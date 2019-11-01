Sanofi inks pact with Unitaid; to reduce key TB drug’s price by 70%

Global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi will lower the price of rifapentine, an important drug used to prevent tuberculosis (TB), as part of the agreement with Unitaid, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, an official release said on Thursday.

The agreement brings the price of rifapentine 150 mg tablets down from €4.62/pack of 24 tablets to €3.60/pack of 24 tablets.

Paula Fujiwara, scientific director at The International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease welcomed the slashing of the price of the drug. The deal will bolster efforts to treat latent TB infection — currently estimated to affect 1.7 billion people worldwide — by broadening access to better preventive therapy, Fujiwara told The Indian Express.

The volume-based agreement will discount the price of a three-month treatment course of rifapentine by nearly 70 per cent, from approximately $45 to $15 (ex-works) in the public sectors of 100 low- and middle-income countries burdened by TB and TB/HIV co-infection.

A quarter of the world’s population is infected with latent TB, which have no symptoms and are not contagious. Without treatment, 5 per cent to 10 per cent of these people — 85 million to 170 million people globally — will develop active TB.