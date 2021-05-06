Sanjeev Kapoor reveals the first thing he eats in the morning before tea or coffee

Sanjeev Kapoor likes to have a fruit first thing in the morning. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

We all have our own ways of starting our mornings. While some prefer to start their day with hot beverages like milk, coffee or tea, one of the healthiest ways is to start with fibre or fruit. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who is known for his culinary skills, is also a patron of healthy living. The chef recently took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife Alyona Kapoor start their day on a healthy note – with an apple.

“Alyona Kapoor and I always start our mornings with an apple before we have anything else like chai (tea) or coffee,” he said.

The chef, who is clearly a fruit lover, also mentioned why we all must include apple in our daily diet, which is true to the saying, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”.

He mentioned that an apple:

*Contains pectin fibre that boosts metabolism

*Loaded with antioxidants, lowers risk of diabetes

*Promotes a healthy gut and heart

*Great source of vitamin C, fibre and minerals

The fruit is not just crunchy and sweet but is also a powerhouse of protein, carbohydrates while being free of fat, sodium, and cholesterol. The other important nutrients in apple include calcium, potassium, niacin, folates, thiamin, Vitamin A, C, E and K.

Do you like to begin your morning with fruits?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle