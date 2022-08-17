scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

‘Gym is her new court’: Trainer lauds Sania Mirza as tennis champ loses weight ‘she was struggling with’

"She is giving it her absolute best and working very hard towards her transformation," Fitness trainer Yasir Khan on Sania Mirza

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 9:10:51 am
sania mirzaSania Mirza's fitness journey is inspiring (Source: Sania Mirza/Instagram; Yasir Khan/Instagram)

There are no shortcuts when it comes to fitness; something Sania Mirza‘s trainer Yasir Khan also believes. As such, Khan, who has been helping the tennis champion build strength, recently lauded her determination and her incredible drop in weight “which she was struggling with” in just six sessions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Khan (@yasir_khan_official)

“Game, set and match! Six sessions in and Sania has already dropped two-three kilos of her weight which she was struggling with. The gym is her new court where all the action happens. She is giving it her absolute best and working very hard towards her transformation,” Khan captioned his Instagram post.

He also shared a compilation video showing Sania acing strength, flexibility, and power moves like a pro in the gym. She can be seen doing bodyweight, and resistance training moves, to name a few.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sania also re-shared the post on her profile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Khan (@yasir_khan_official)

“When training an athlete like Sania, I specifically keep in mind the combination of strength, power, flexibility, and conditioning as her sport requires the above in combination,” he added.

Also Read |Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in 4 months; this is her secret

“She definitely comes with a mindset to smash her sessions and has started mastering her movements. She is definitely an ACE in the gym and that is not a backhanded compliment. As days progress, I am more and more excited to be working with Sania,” he noted.

Previously, Sania took to Instagram to reveal that she had lost almost 26 kg in four months — from 89 kg to 63 kg, after delivery. Sharing that she had put on 23 kilos during pregnancy, she said, “Believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically, but so much mentally as well.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Why does strength training matter?

According to Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, a well-designed cardio and strength training programme can help in achieving a well-toned body. Many studies have shown that strength training helps burn more fat and put on lean muscle as compared to doing only cardio, he said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

Also Read |All my life I’ve been wanting to do a handstand: Sania Mirza on pulling off the pose

Dr Aashish Contractor, director: rehabilitation and sports medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital agreed and added that as one ages muscle mass is lost, making strength training “vitally important to help carry out activities of daily living. Hence, it must be part of everyone’s exercise program”.

Advertisement

According to Dr Contractor, 2-3 strength training sessions for 15 minutes a week are adequate. “It’s important to do one set of 10-15 reps of the large muscle groups for your upper and lower body, such as your chest, back, arm and leg muscles,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 09:10:51 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

Featured Stories

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11
Bihar Cabinet

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Premium
Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states
Delhi Confidential

Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states

Premium
Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
In Uttar Pradesh

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Summer vacation, vacation for rich, holiday spots
In pictures: Summer hot spots of the rich and famous
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement