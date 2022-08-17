‘Gym is her new court’: Trainer lauds Sania Mirza as tennis champ loses weight ‘she was struggling with’

There are no shortcuts when it comes to fitness; something Sania Mirza‘s trainer Yasir Khan also believes. As such, Khan, who has been helping the tennis champion build strength, recently lauded her determination and her incredible drop in weight “which she was struggling with” in just six sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Khan (@yasir_khan_official)

“Game, set and match! Six sessions in and Sania has already dropped two-three kilos of her weight which she was struggling with. The gym is her new court where all the action happens. She is giving it her absolute best and working very hard towards her transformation,” Khan captioned his Instagram post.

He also shared a compilation video showing Sania acing strength, flexibility, and power moves like a pro in the gym. She can be seen doing bodyweight, and resistance training moves, to name a few.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sania also re-shared the post on her profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Khan (@yasir_khan_official)

“When training an athlete like Sania, I specifically keep in mind the combination of strength, power, flexibility, and conditioning as her sport requires the above in combination,” he added.

Also Read | Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in 4 months; this is her secret

“She definitely comes with a mindset to smash her sessions and has started mastering her movements. She is definitely an ACE in the gym and that is not a backhanded compliment. As days progress, I am more and more excited to be working with Sania,” he noted.

Previously, Sania took to Instagram to reveal that she had lost almost 26 kg in four months — from 89 kg to 63 kg, after delivery. Sharing that she had put on 23 kilos during pregnancy, she said, “Believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically, but so much mentally as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Why does strength training matter?

According to Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, a well-designed cardio and strength training programme can help in achieving a well-toned body. Many studies have shown that strength training helps burn more fat and put on lean muscle as compared to doing only cardio, he said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

Dr Aashish Contractor, director: rehabilitation and sports medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital agreed and added that as one ages muscle mass is lost, making strength training “vitally important to help carry out activities of daily living. Hence, it must be part of everyone’s exercise program”.

Advertisement

According to Dr Contractor, 2-3 strength training sessions for 15 minutes a week are adequate. “It’s important to do one set of 10-15 reps of the large muscle groups for your upper and lower body, such as your chest, back, arm and leg muscles,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!