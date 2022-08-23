scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

‘Didn’t realise how bad it was’: Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to tendon tear; why you must not ignore it

While many dismiss a tendon tear as a normal muscle injury, the expert warned that it must not be ignored

Sania Mirza says this will change her retirement plans (Source: PTI)

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza announced on Tuesday that she will not be playing at the US Open. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote that she has “torn a little bit of my tendon”.

“I just have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday,” she noted.

Owing to the injury, the athlete revealed that she will be staying out of court for a few weeks and will not be participating in the US Open.

Sania Mirza Sania pulls out of US Open owing to a tendon tear (Source: Sania Mirza/Instagram)

“This isn’t ideal and it’s terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted,” she added.

Explaining the possible reasons behind a tendon tear, Dr Jayesh Patil, Senior Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad, said, “The tendon can tear for a variety of reasons, including direct trauma from a sports injury or an accident. Age is another factor that contributes to tendon rupture. As one gets older, the amount of blood supplied to the tendon inside decreases, causing rupture.”

While many dismiss a tendon tear as a normal muscle injury, the expert warned that it must not be ignored. “Ignoring a torn tendon can lead to major muscle difficulties, and if the injury isn’t treated quickly, it can occasionally cause permanent impairment,” he said.

ALSO READ |‘Usually, there are no side effects of antioxidants,’ say experts, but consuming too much can…

Dr Prof Amite Pankaj Aggarwal, Director and HOD, Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh noted the following repercussions of ignoring a tendon tear.

*Sharp pain
*Weakness
*Immobility
*Swelling in the affected area.

Dr Patil shared that ignoring a tendon tear can also result in terrible pain and could lead to tendinosis in the long run. “In order to avoid creating more severe difficulties, one should seek medical assistance as soon as possible,” he suggested.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) 

What should you do?

As such, the orthopaedic advised visiting a doctor right away in case of a torn tendon. “A muscle strap or braces can help you recover from your injuries with minimal discomfort. It is essential to rest and prevent repetitive motion that can cause pain.”

ALSO READ |Should iron and calcium-rich foods, supplements be taken together?

Prevention

Dr Patil highlighted that excessive joint tension causes tendon rupture or tendinosis. To avoid this, “one should stretch and warm up before exercising.”

He added: “If you want to avoid tendon rupture, make sure to always take breaks and rest between your workout session.”

Dr Aggarwal shared that one must follow these measures to prevent a tendon tear.

*Exercise regularly to strengthen muscles around the joints.
*Begin new activities or exercise routines slowly, and gradually increase the intensity.
*Position your body properly when doing daily tasks.
*Take frequent breaks from repetitive exercises and motions.
*Stop activities that cause pain. Use padding, gloves, or grip tape to cushion joints while using tools and sports equipment.

