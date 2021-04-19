‘Initially, I did feel complete panic’: Sameera Reddy on her children testing Covid positive

Sameera Reddy, husband Akshai Varde and their children have tested positive for COVID and are currently in quarantine. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

Many children are getting affected in the second wave of COVID 19. Actor Sameera Reddy‘s children Hans, 5 and Nyra, 2, also tested positive following which the actor and her husband Akshai Varde also started showing symptoms and are currently under home quarantine.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that while it was difficult to not panic at first, the need of the hour is to gather strength and “be smart”.

Here’s what Reddy said in an Instagram post.

“Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week Hans had high fever, headache, bodyache, upset tummy and severe fatigue. It lasted for four days. It was very unusual. So we tested him and he was Covid positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this,” she said.

She recounted how “immediately” Nyra started showing symptoms. “She had fever and upset tummy. I gave her cold compress and paracetamol on SoS,” she said.

Reddy also mentioned how the most important thing is to be aware that the second wave is affecting many children but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most cases.

“Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamin, a probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor). I’ve done everything to make them comfortable and both are in great spirits.

What to do in case your children are asymptomatic after a few days?

“It’s important to remember that even though your children might get asymptomatic in a few days, they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted,” she shared mentioning that how she and her husband tested positive soon after the children.

“We have started the medications, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctor’s recommendations,” she said.

The 42-year-old added, “This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. Not negative. Not fearful. Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way. I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is biggest strength right now. Stay strong. Stay safe.”

