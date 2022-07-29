scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Sambhavna Seth on how failed IVF cycles triggered her rheumathoid arthritis; here’s what you must know

The pain, fatigue and medication side effects can indeed make conception complex for some RA patients compared to their healthy counterparts, said Dr Kshitiz Murdia

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 3:00:17 pm
sambhavna sethSambhavna Seth is suffering again from rheumatoid arthritis due to failed IVF (Source: Sambhavna Seth/Instagram)

Sambhavna Seth recently opened up about her struggle with failed IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) cycles and how the procedure further triggered rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune condition she suffered from in the past. In a video on her YouTube channel, which has clocked 16 lakh views, the actor and TV personality said she has been experiencing pain in the joints, along with swelling and stiffness, in the mornings.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Seth, who breaks down in the video, also shared how she was body-shamed for putting on weight as a result of having “so many medicines every day”. Her husband, actor and writer Avinash Dwivedi, said how watching her go through the process, repeatedly, made him feel “helpless“. “Her body goes through so many changes as well as mood shifts. Her normal life goes for a toss in that one month (of the IVF cycle). But she is determined to try it again and again,” he expressed.

According to a 2019-study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, women affected with RA were found 22 per cent less likely to get pregnant compared to other women following assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment. This meant their chances were at rates of 18.1 per cent versus 23.7 per cent of those who didn’t have the condition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

Over a period of 23.5 years, the study included data for 354 women with RA who underwent 1149 ART treatments and 66,913 women without RA who underwent 198,941 ART (assisted reproductive treatments) in Denmark.

Here’s what you need to know about the condition

Female rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients typically experience subfertility, which has been linked to the presence of the illness and the use of antirheumatic medications, said Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and co-founder, Indira IVF.

“Subfertility in such individuals can be linked to an imbalance of the female hormones, especially oestrogen, hence, declining ovarian function. The pain, fatigue and medication side effects can indeed make conception complex for some RA patients compared to their healthy counterparts. Although there is a small chance of miscarriage or low birth weight in certain RA patients, the great majority of pregnancies are uncomplicated and usual,” Dr Murdia told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Too much physical workload can increase rheumatoid arthritis risk

Another reason could also be attributed to stress and anxiety acting as a trigger. “Women undergoing IVF treatment are usually under stress and anxiety. Those who are already suffering from pre-existing health issues such as RA may show exacerbation of the symptoms. Hence, it is important for women to seek help to cope with stress and anxiety while undergoing IVF,” said Dr Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Operations, MediBuddy.

Prevention and awareness

Dr Murdia asserted that it is important to seek medical opinions prior to opting for IVF treatment. “Prior to choosing IVF, individuals suffering from RA are advised to visit both orthopedic and infertility treatment doctors for advice on how to increase the likelihood of conception without harming one’s health,” Dr Murdia said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

5

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Express View

Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor, pregnancy
All the times Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her maternity style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement