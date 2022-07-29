Sambhavna Seth on how failed IVF cycles triggered her rheumathoid arthritis; here’s what you must know

July 29, 2022 3:00:17 pm
Sambhavna Seth recently opened up about her struggle with failed IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) cycles and how the procedure further triggered rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune condition she suffered from in the past. In a video on her YouTube channel, which has clocked 16 lakh views, the actor and TV personality said she has been experiencing pain in the joints, along with swelling and stiffness, in the mornings.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Seth, who breaks down in the video, also shared how she was body-shamed for putting on weight as a result of having “so many medicines every day”. Her husband, actor and writer Avinash Dwivedi, said how watching her go through the process, repeatedly, made him feel “helpless“. “Her body goes through so many changes as well as mood shifts. Her normal life goes for a toss in that one month (of the IVF cycle). But she is determined to try it again and again,” he expressed.
According to a 2019-study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, women affected with RA were found 22 per cent less likely to get pregnant compared to other women following assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment. This meant their chances were at rates of 18.1 per cent versus 23.7 per cent of those who didn’t have the condition.
Subscriber Only Stories
Over a period of 23.5 years, the study included data for 354 women with RA who underwent 1149 ART treatments and 66,913 women without RA who underwent 198,941 ART (assisted reproductive treatments) in Denmark.
Here’s what you need to know about the condition
Female rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients typically experience subfertility, which has been linked to the presence of the illness and the use of antirheumatic medications, said Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and co-founder, Indira IVF.
“Subfertility in such individuals can be linked to an imbalance of the female hormones, especially oestrogen, hence, declining ovarian function. The pain, fatigue and medication side effects can indeed make conception complex for some RA patients compared to their healthy counterparts. Although there is a small chance of miscarriage or low birth weight in certain RA patients, the great majority of pregnancies are uncomplicated and usual,” Dr Murdia told indianexpress.com.
Another reason could also be attributed to stress and anxiety acting as a trigger. “Women undergoing IVF treatment are usually under stress and anxiety. Those who are already suffering from pre-existing health issues such as RA may show exacerbation of the symptoms. Hence, it is important for women to seek help to cope with stress and anxiety while undergoing IVF,” said Dr Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Operations, MediBuddy.
Prevention and awareness
Dr Murdia asserted that it is important to seek medical opinions prior to opting for IVF treatment. “Prior to choosing IVF, individuals suffering from RA are advised to visit both orthopedic and infertility treatment doctors for advice on how to increase the likelihood of conception without harming one’s health,” Dr Murdia said.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Lovlina stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway, CDM not pleased
Coal Scam: Court convicts former Coal Secy, others
England and Germany set for historic Euro 2022 final
NEP 2020 two years celebration LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan to launch new initiatives today
Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon party the night away as they wrap Shehzada’s Haryana schedule
Image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron triggers fresh row at Coimbatore book fest
Travellers are coming back to the US. But they’re not spending
Govt has demonstrated its commitment to tiger conservation: Bhupender Yadav
Sridharan Sriram leaves Australia’s coaching job to focus on RCB role
Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card online
Good Luck Jerry movie review: This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness