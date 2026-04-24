Why Samay Raina relied on melatonin during India’s Got Latent controversy: ‘Now I’ve switched to magnesium’

Samay Raina was embroiled in a long-drawn-out controversy last year over a distasteful joke on his comedy show India’s Got Latent. The comedian was in the US during this period, performing shows for audiences abroad. However, the magnanimity of trolling reached him overseas, and a year later, Raina has opened up about dealing with the aftermath of the incident in conversation with Vinamre Kasanaa.

“Now I’ve switched to magnesium. Melatonin uss time par khaana padta tha, neend nahi aa rahi thi us time par kyunki timezone bhi tha...Phir India aaya, meditation shuru kiya, worked on myself, and time se bhi kaafi kuch ho jaata hai, you get clarity with time (I had to take melatonin during that time because I could not fall asleep because of differing time zones). Then I came back to India and started meditation, worked on myself, and time also helped heal (you get clarity with time),” he told the host in a recent episode of Dostcast.

“Bohot sleep issues thhe mereko, in general bhi life mein I have been struggling with sleep. Mera dimaag chalta rehta tha, even before this controversy (I used to have a lot of sleep issues; in general, too, I have been struggling with sleep). But now, thanks to meditation, thanks to awareness, ab mujhe bohot raat ko thoughts aate hai toh I just observe them — like a highway, and I’m observing cars,” he elaborated.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What does melatonin do?

Dr Rashi Agrawal, Consultant-Endocrinology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, explains that melatonin is a hormone synthesised in the body by the pineal gland, and its main function is to regulate sleep-wake cycles.

Controlled doses of melatonin can help with better sleep patterns, especially for long-distance travellers or individuals suffering from insomnia, said Dr Agrawal, adding, “Melatonin helps to protect cells by acting as an antioxidant and shielding them from free radicals, thus improving the immune system.” The expert further said that it may be effective in reducing the risk of chronic migraines and have a positive influence on mental disorders and mood by decreasing stress.

High doses of melatonin while attempting to sleep longer hours will not prove to be effective. (Freepik) High doses of melatonin while attempting to sleep longer hours will not prove to be effective. (Freepik)

Dr Agrawal elaborates that medical practitioners often base their advised doses by taking into account an individual’s age, intended usage and sensitivity. “For maximum efficiency, 1-3 mg should be consumed thirty to sixty minutes before bed depending on the condition of the individual,” she suggests, and for certain medical conditions, she adds that a person may require about 5-10 mg of melatonin. Regardless, she warns against excessive prolonged consumption. “It would be prudent to seek out your healthcare provider to discuss melatonin first,” she advises.

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What happens if you go overboard?

Dr Agrawal lists out that a person can experience excessive drowsiness if they end up taking too much melatonin. “There is the likelihood of point slackening as an offshoot of insufficient mental stimulation, along with head pains and light headiness. Both symptoms fall within the bracket of likely side effects to over consumption,” she says. Along with that, one can also note behavioural changes such as heightened levels of anxiety, agitation or distress to be negative repercussions of taking excessive doses.

In certain cases, abdominal pain or nausea can be expected. And sometimes, you can observe change in sleep patterns. “Ironically, high doses of melatonin while attempting to sleep longer hours will not prove to be effective at all,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.