‘It was a trigger’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on extreme food restrictions and weight loss; experts weigh in

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often spoken openly about her experience living with myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that forced her to step away from films for nearly two years. During an interview with Galatta Plus, she reflected on the challenges of managing the condition, including the significant dietary restrictions that became a part of her daily life. The actor also shared a personal story about her pet cat, Gelato, revealing that the name is closely tied to her health journey and the limited foods she was able to enjoy during her recovery.

Speaking about that period, Samantha said, “Those two years that I was on a break, food was a trigger. If I eat anything that upsets my gut, I would trigger the autoimmune condition. And so, my food became extremely restricted and extremely bland. I would eat the same food for breakfast, lunch and dinner for two years. And then the first thing that I was allowed to add was gelato, without sugar and dairy. So, I would really look forward to that gelato. So, when I decided to get a cat, I named her Gelato.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The actor also addressed public comments about her appearance and weight loss, noting that many people may not understand the health challenges behind visible physical changes. Samantha shared that her relationship with food has improved, but certain limitations remain. “Now, I’m in a good place where I can eat comfortably. Not excessively, but eat. I’m always asked, ‘Why did you lose so much weight?’ People never really know what’s going on with someone. It’s not like I don’t want to eat, I can’t eat.”

Her experience highlights the often-overlooked impact that autoimmune diseases can have on appetite, digestion, nutrition, body weight, and quality of life. To understand more, we spoke with an expert.

How autoimmune conditions affect appetite, digestion, and body weight

Ashlesha Joshi, Fitness Dietician and Nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Autoimmune conditions can affect multiple systems in the body, including those involved in digestion, nutrient absorption, appetite regulation, and energy metabolism. Chronic inflammation, medication side effects, gastrointestinal symptoms, and fatigue can all alter a person’s relationship with food.”

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She adds that some patients develop sensitivities to certain foods, while others may struggle with nausea, reduced appetite, or digestive discomfort. “As a result, dietary restrictions are often not a matter of choice but a necessary part of symptom management and treatment adherence. In many cases, maintaining adequate nutrition becomes more challenging than losing weight.”

Nutritional challenges during illness-related weight loss

Unintentional weight loss is a significant clinical concern because it can indicate inadequate calorie intake, muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, and declining overall health. Joshi notes, “Healthcare professionals closely monitor protein intake, micronutrient status, hydration, and changes in lean body mass. The goal is not simply to maintain weight but to preserve strength, immunity, and functional capacity.”

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Patients are often advised to consume nutrient-dense foods, eat smaller meals more frequently, and work with dietitians to identify foods they can tolerate while still meeting their nutritional needs.

How chronic illnesses that require strict dietary restrictions affect a person’s relationship with food

“Living with a chronic illness that demands strict dietary restrictions can gradually change the way a person relates to food and to themselves,” explains psychologist Rasshi Gurnani, adding that food often becomes “associated with fear, planning, or physical consequences rather than enjoyment,” which can lead to heightened food anxiety and hypervigilance around eating. Over time, individuals may experience grief for the freedom they once had and frustration over constantly having to explain their choices.

Body image can also become complicated, she states, especially when illness causes unexpected weight loss or weight gain. “A person’s appearance may no longer reflect their identity or how they feel internally, creating a sense of disconnect. This can contribute to lower self-esteem, emotional exhaustion, and even symptoms of anxiety or depression.” Rebuilding a healthy relationship with food involves shifting the focus from restriction to nourishment and recognising that eating is an act of caring for the body rather than controlling it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.