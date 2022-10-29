Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about suffering from myositis; know more about the autoimmune condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about suffering from an autoimmune condition that is “taking a little longer than I hoped”. The Family Man actor took to Instagram to share a picture with an IV drip on her hand.

Expressing that she is grateful for all the love that is coming her way post her new film Yashodha‘s trailer launch, she shared, “It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

She further mentioned that she is “slowly realising” that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you…this too shall pass,” said Samantha, 35.

Here’s what you need to know about the painful condition of myositis.

What is myositis

According to WebMD, myositis happens due to inflammation in the muscles. The general symptoms may include muscle pain and soreness, fatigue, trouble swallowing, and difficulty breathing.

Researchers believe that myositis may also be caused by autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus and viruses such as the common cold, flu, and HIV drug toxicity, per healthline.com.

According to healthline.com, these are the following types of myositis:

*Dermatomyositis

*Inclusion-body myositis

*Juvenile myositis

*Polymyositis

*Toxic myositis

Treatment

Since there is no one medical treatment that fits all, immunosuppressant drugs are recommended along with physical therapy, exercise, stretching, and yoga which can help keep muscles strong and flexible and prevent muscle atrophy, according to healthline.com.

