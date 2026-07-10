Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks how to know if she has ‘histamine intolerance’; expert answers

Actor Samantha Prabhu recently weighed in on the growing conversation about histamine intolerance during an episode of her podcast, Take 20, with functional nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri. Addressing the topic, Samantha said, “Recently, there’s a lot of conversation about histamine intolerance, and it is at the centre of many symptoms. We now really want to ask: what exactly is histamine? Why is the body even producing histamine? When is it a problem, and what should one do if you suspect a histamine intolerance?”

Explaining histamine’s role in the body, she added, “So, histamine, everybody has it. It’s a part of the healthy immune function that we have. Whenever we fall sick, it’s our immune system protecting us from something external that shouldn’t be in the body. To start protecting your body. Yeah, start protecting your body. So there could be fever, there could be rash, there could be stomach upset, there could be multiple things.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Samantha also touched upon symptoms often discussed online, saying, “And recently, anxiety and insomnia as well are connected to histamine intolerance. How would I know if I have a histamine intolerance? Jittery, palpitations, unable to sleep, a racing mind, overthinking. An excess of histamine can do all that. That’s why when we take antihistamines, we feel drowsy because it’s doing.”

With histamine intolerance increasingly becoming a social media talking point, how many of these claims are supported by scientific evidence? Dr Prateek Kumar, MBBS, DNB (Internal Medicine), Consultant Medicine, Maccure Hospital, explains, “Histamine is a naturally occurring chemical involved in immune responses, digestion, and communication between nerve cells. It is also present in many foods, particularly those that are aged, fermented, smoked, or processed.”

Histamine intolerance is a condition in which the body is unable to break down histamine properly, resulting in an accumulation of this chemical that can trigger a range of symptoms, Dr Kumar adds.

He says the condition differs significantly from a food allergy. “Unlike a food allergy, histamine intolerance is not an immune system response involving IgE antibodies. In a true food allergy, even a small amount of the trigger food can provoke an immediate immune reaction, which in severe cases may lead to anaphylaxis. Seasonal allergies, on the other hand, occur when the immune system overreacts to environmental allergens such as pollen or dust mites, releasing histamine,” he says.

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Histamine intolerance is believed to occur when enzymes responsible for breaking down histamine, particularly diamine oxidase (DAO), do not function efficiently. However, he cautions that “histamine intolerance remains a controversial diagnosis,” noting that there is no universally accepted diagnostic test or standard criteria. “It should only be considered after more common medical conditions have been ruled out,” he says.

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Can histamine intolerance cause anxiety, insomnia, and brain fog?

“Histamine can affect multiple organ systems, so excess histamine may theoretically contribute to symptoms involving the skin, digestive tract, cardiovascular system, and nervous system,” says Dr. Kumar.

He notes that people with suspected histamine intolerance have reported headaches, flushing, hives, nasal congestion, bloating, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, palpitations, fatigue, and brain fog.

However, when it comes to symptoms like anxiety and insomnia, Dr Kumar urges caution. “The scientific evidence linking histamine intolerance to anxiety, insomnia, and cognitive dysfunction is limited. These are non-specific symptoms that can result from many other conditions, including thyroid disorders, anxiety disorders, hormonal changes, gastrointestinal diseases, nutritional deficiencies, medication side effects, and even insufficient sleep,” he explains.

According to Dr Kumar, most research on histamine intolerance is observational, with a lack of large, high-quality clinical trials to establish a clear cause-and-effect relationship.

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“While some individuals report symptom improvement on a supervised low-histamine diet, more robust research is needed before these symptoms can be confidently attributed to histamine intolerance,” he says.

Should you try a low-histamine diet on your own?

If you suspect histamine intolerance, Dr Kumar advises against self-diagnosis or immediately adopting a restrictive diet based on online advice.

“If recurring symptoms appear to be linked to specific foods, it is important to consult a healthcare provider—ideally an allergist, gastroenterologist, or clinical dietitian. A thorough medical history, medication review, dietary assessment, and evaluation for allergies or gastrointestinal disorders should come first,” he says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.