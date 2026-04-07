Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her ‘8-step power morning’ routine: ‘Try it for 21 days’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 38, recently shared her “8-step power morning” routine, which prioritises her health and wellness before she kicks off her day. “I have always believed that if you get your morning right, it just sets the tone for everything that follows. I have tried many different morning routines, and I finally arrived at a simple formula that works for me. And I call this my power morning. If you have been doing everything right and belly fat doesn’t go away, and skin is acting up, and maybe you wake up puffy, maybe it is time to look at your morning routine,” The Family Man – Season 2 actor said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She continued in a post on Instagram, “When you wake up, your stress hormones are naturally high, which is normal. But what you do next is really important. If you are reaching out for your phone, news, work, or emails, you double that stress. Your brain is waiting for your next dopamine hit, which is why you can’t concentrate and find it difficult to concentrate the rest of the day.”

Here’s what she listed.

“I want to share with you some simple, clear actions that have helped me tremendously. Try it for 21 days,” she said.

*No phone for the first hour

*5 minutes of intentional breathing and silence

*Get sunlight after waking up

*Have an easy but super effective morning elixir made with warm water, lemon, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, Cayenne pepper, if you like and a dash of organic olive oil.

*Have a balanced breakfast so that it keeps your blood sugar stable and you don’t reach out for sugary snacks during the rest of the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

*Move your body before 11 am

*Have your coffee or tea after breakfast

*Decide what you would conquer that day, even if it is something small. Think about it with intention. Write it down.

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” These 8 steps have helped me create a powerful morning routine, and I am sharing this with you,” she added.

Do these practices help?

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said as long as the routine is “practical and consistent”, it can be extremely helpful. “The first hour after waking directly affects hormones, metabolism, and mental clarity. A structured routine helps control cortisol, the stress hormone, supports digestion, and establishes a stable rhythm for the day. However, it doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective,” said Sheikh.

Sheikh concurred that engaging with screens right away exposes the brain to too much information and can increase stress. “Taking some device-free time lets the mind wake up gradually. This improves focus and reduces anxiety throughout the day.”

Likewise, a few minutes of deep breathing calms the nervous system and improves oxygen flow. “Morning sunlight helps regulate the body clock and promotes better sleep at night. Light physical activity, whether stretching, yoga, or a short walk, boosts metabolism and increases insulin sensitivity early in the day,” Sheikh stressed.

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However, Sheikh contended that the “morning elixir” may not work for everyone. “Warm water with lemon can help with hydration, but adding multiple ingredients like turmeric, apple cider vinegar, or spices doesn’t guarantee added benefits for everyone. In some cases, it may even upset the stomach. The emphasis should be on hydration, not complexity,” remarked Sheikh.

Start your mornings with breathwork (Photo: Freepik) Start your mornings with breathwork (Photo: Freepik)

How important is breakfast in this routine?

A balanced breakfast is crucial, especially for those managing energy levels or weight. “Including protein, fibre, and healthy fats helps stabilise blood sugar and prevents mid-morning cravings. Skipping or choosing high-sugar options often leads to energy crashes later,” said Sheikh.

Is the timing of coffee something people should care about?

Having caffeine after breakfast, rather than on an empty stomach, can help avoid acidity and sudden spikes in cortisol. It also supports more stable energy levels, she said.

The goal isn’t perfection but consistency. “A routine should feel sustainable, not overwhelming. Even adopting a few of these habits, like mindful mornings, movement, and balanced meals, can lead to noticeable improvements over time,” said Sheikh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.