Samantha Akkineni has this morning drink on an empty stomach for skin health

Samantha Akkineni gave us a glimpse of her daily morning drink. (Source: samantharuthprabhuofficial/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni makes sure she begins her day with a healthy drink. A while ago, she gave us a glimpse of the healthy smoothie made of lettuce, spinach and celery that she drinks in the morning. But that is not all; this time she showed us yet another morning drink that she relies on for skin health.

In an Instagram story, the Majili actor shared a picture of the drink and wrote, “My skin loves collagen…I’ve noticed firmness, closed pores…overall skin health….” Samantha also said she has this drink “first thing in the morning on an empty stomach”. Take a look:

Samantha Akkineni has collagen every morning.

Benefits of collagen supplements

Collagen is the main structural protein in the extracellular matrix in the various connective tissues in the body, including skin, ligaments and muscles. It is the most abundant protein in mammals.

In recent years, collagen supplements have been made available in the market. According to Healthline, collagen benefits the skin immensely by strengthening it and also works on its elasticity and hydration. Research has shown that supplements containing collagen slow down the aging of the skin by reducing wrinkles and dryness. Additionally, they promote the production of other proteins that help structure the skin.

Apart from benefitting the skin, collagen supplements also help relieve joint pain, make bones strong, and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions.

So, how about adding collagen supplements to your daily diet?

