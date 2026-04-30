‘An extraordinary thing’: Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is cancer-free after revolutionary therapy saved him when chemo failed; an oncologist weighs in

Hollywood actor Sam Neill, widely recognised for his role as Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, has shared an encouraging update about his health after a prolonged battle with blood cancer. In a recent television interview with Australia’s 7News, the 78-year-old revealed that he is now cancer-free, even after conventional treatment options had stopped working for him.

Speaking about a difficult phase in his treatment, Neill recalled, “I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal, obviously,” referring to the point when chemotherapy was no longer effective. He later underwent CAR T-cell therapy, an advanced form of immunotherapy that involves reprogramming the body’s own immune cells to better recognise and attack cancer. Sharing the results, he said, “I’ve just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body; that’s an extraordinary thing.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Neill had earlier revealed in his 2023 memoir that he had been living with stage-three non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was “possibly dying” with it, making this turnaround particularly significant. CAR T-cell therapy, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, works by introducing a new gene into T cells so they can more effectively target cancer cells. It has shown promise in improving survival for certain blood cancers and, in some cases, even achieving remission.

But what is CAR T-cell therapy, and how does it differ from traditional treatments?

Dr Radheshyam Naik, oncologist and founder, Samprada Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “CAR T-cell therapy is an advanced form of immunotherapy where a patient’s own T-cells are genetically engineered to recognise and attack cancer cells.”

Unlike chemotherapy, Dr Naik says, which broadly targets rapidly dividing cells and often affects healthy tissues, CAR T-cell therapy is highly specific. “It reprograms the immune system to directly identify cancer-specific antigens, making it a more targeted and personalised approach. This precision is what allows it to be effective even in cases where conventional treatments have failed, as seen in patients like Sam Neill.”

For which types of patients or cancers is this therapy most effective?

CAR T-cell therapy has shown the most success in certain blood cancers, Dr Naik notes, particularly relapsed or refractory leukaemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. It is typically considered for patients who have not responded to standard treatments such as chemotherapy or stem cell transplants.

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The expert states, “Suitability depends on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer, the patient’s overall health, prior treatment history, and the presence of specific targetable markers on cancer cells. Not every patient qualifies, and careful clinical evaluation is essential before proceeding.”

Potential risks, limitations, and long-term outcomes associated with CAR T-cell therapy

While CAR T-cell therapy is promising, it is not without risks. Dr Naik explains, “One of the most significant side effects is cytokine release syndrome, which can range from mild flu-like symptoms to severe, life-threatening reactions. Neurological side effects can also occur in some patients. Additionally, access remains limited due to high costs and the need for specialised infrastructure.”

In terms of outcomes, he says that many patients experience durable remission, but long-term data are still evolving. There is also a possibility of relapse, especially if cancer cells lose the targeted antigen, which highlights the need for continued monitoring and follow-up care.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.