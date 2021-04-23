Should you add bell peppers to your salad?

Tossing up salads with bell peppers? Here's what to know. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many health-conscious people often enjoy salads for their meals. Salads can be whipped us using an assortment of vegetables, including bell peppers. Being low in calories and exceptionally rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, bell peppers make for an excellent addition to one’s healthy diet. They come in various colours such as red, yellow, and orange.

But should you have them every day?

While all kinds of foods are good for one’s body in a limited proportion, bell peppers, which are also sometimes called sweet peppers, may lead to some digestive troubles, said Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola.

As per Dr Ria’s “food therapy tip”, bell peppers are good, but “not good for everyone”.

Why?

*It’s skin takes time to digest.

*This may leave you feeling gassy and give you a stomach ache.

*”I avoid adding them to my salads. If I do, I cook it a bit or add very little, if required,” she mentioned.

“But I avoid using this vegetable on a regular basis to avoid feeling gassy and bloated,” she added.

For many people, consuming raw, uncooked vegetables can lead to cramps and stomach issues, because they are harder to digest than cooked foods. This is particularly true of bell pepper due to their tough skin, which makes them harder to break down.

How to use bell peppers in your diet?

To avoid pain and puffiness, consider frying, baking, or steaming bell peppers (cooked bell pepper skins are much easier on the stomach), and always thoroughly remove seeds and the inner white part prior to consumption.

