scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Saira Banu advised angiography: Know about the procedure

The procedure is very safe and depending on the patient's overall health, he/she can be discharged within a few hours, said Dr Vaibhav Dedhia, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 1:10:13 pm
arteryFor people suffering from a heart-related blockade, a coronary angiography is advised, Dr Pradeep Kumar Nayak, senior consultant, cardiology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Actor Saira Banu, who complained of chest congestion few days ago and is admitted in Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital, has been advised angiography as doctors said there could be “an issue with her left ventricular”, family friend Faisal Farooqui told indianexpress.com.

Her condition is said to be stable, and Farooqui said that angiography is “not urgent”.

ALSO READ |Here’s why you need to become regular with your health check-ups

To understand more about the procedure, we reached out to experts.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A normal X-ray doesn’t clearly show blood vessels in the body. Hence, a special dye is injected in to the blood first which highlights the blood vessels and allows the treating doctor to see any issues. The angiograms or images created thereby help to diagnose issues with the blood flow through the vessels, as per NHS.UK.

For people suffering from a heart-related blockade, a coronary angiography is advised, Dr Pradeep Kumar Nayak, senior consultant, cardiology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital told indianexpress.com.

“Coronary Angiography is an invasive test to know about any blockade in heart arteries. It is advised to a person who is suffering from chest pain on exertion called Angina or heart attack,” he told indianexpress.com.

How is it done?

Coronary angiography is done under local anaesthesia. “The patient is fully awake during the test. It takes about 10 minutes to do the test. A small tube called a catheter is passed through the patient’s artery to the heart and a contrast injection is given to study the flow of blood in the arteries supplying blood to the heart. During the test the arterial blood pressure is also recorded through the catheter,” described Dr Vaibhav Dedhia, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai.

What should you keep in mind?

The procedure is very safe and depending on the patient’s overall health, he/she can be discharged within a few hours, Dr Dedhia said. “The doctors doing the test will suggest the proper line of treatment depending on the result of the test which is available immediately on completion of the study,” he noted.

ALSO READ |Covid-19 and clots in the arteries: All you need to know

An abnormal result may mean you have a blocked artery. The test can show how many coronary arteries are blocked, where they are blocked, and the severity of the blockages. “It helps us to know how significant these blockades are and facilitates the treatment,” Dr Nayak said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Rashmika Mandanna photos, Rashmika Mandanna photos, Rashmika Mandanna, photos, indian express, indian express news
Rashmika Mandanna’s style is effortlessly chic; check it out

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement