Saina Nehwal’s arthritis diagnosis: How years of competitive sport can impact body

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal recently spoke candidly about how arthritis brought her illustrious badminton career to an end. During an interview with Hauterrfly, when asked, “When you retire because of arthritis, it must be so hard for you,” the former Olympic medallist reflected on life after stepping away from competitive sport.

“It hurts a lot, you know, when you play some sport for 25 years. Every day is like a challenge; you have to fight, you have to just give your best. So it feels like life has become a little easier, and how do I make it even tougher every day? So that becomes a challenge,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Arthritis is often viewed as a condition that affects older adults. But can years of high-intensity training, repeated impact and sports injuries cause joints to wear out much earlier? Dr Sanjeev Jain, Chief of Orthopaedics (HOD) & Joint Replacement Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains.

Can years of competitive sport lead to arthritis at a younger age?

According to Dr Jain, the answer is yes—especially for elite athletes whose joints endure years of repetitive stress. “Certainly, it can. Because of their years of training, competition and vigorous movement, elite athletes subject their joints to repeated stress.”

Sports that involve frequent jumping, sudden changes in direction and repetitive impact can gradually damage the protective cartilage inside joints.

“Sports which include a lot of jumping, frequent changes in direction and heavy impact can slowly deteriorate the cartilage,” he explains.

Story continues below this ad

The risk rises significantly if an athlete has previously sustained serious joint injuries. “The risk is even greater if the athlete has already suffered ligament injuries, meniscus tears or fractures since these conditions can change the way the joint functions and accelerate cartilage damage,” he adds.

However, Dr Jain points out that arthritis is not inevitable. “While not all athletes go on to develop arthritis, a long sporting career together with past injuries can lead to osteoarthritis appearing earlier than would be expected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAUTERRFLY | A Fork Media Group Co. (@hauterrfly)

What are the early warning signs athletes shouldn’t ignore?

According to Dr Jain, arthritis often begins subtly. “The first signs are usually mild and can easily be regarded as just normal aches.”

He says athletes and physically active individuals should watch out for:

* Persistent joint pain

* Morning stiffness or stiffness after periods of inactivity

* Swelling around the joint

* Reduced flexibility

* Clicking or grinding sensations

* Pain that returns during activity

* Longer recovery after training sessions

Story continues below this ad

“Some athletes also find that their recovery time after training is longer than it used to be,” he adds.

Ignoring these symptoms can delay treatment. “When joint pain lasts for several weeks, keeps coming back, hampers performance or is accompanied by swelling or instability, it is important to see an orthopaedic specialist. Early diagnosis may help in slowing down the progression and in maintaining joint function,” he explains.

Does arthritis mean you have to stop exercising?

Dr Jain says remaining active is one of the most effective ways to manage arthritis and maintain joint health. “Receiving a diagnosis of arthritis doesn’t mean that one has to stop exercising. On the contrary, remaining active is one of the best methods for keeping your joints in good condition.”

The focus, however, should shift from high-impact activities to joint-friendly exercises. “Instead of concentrating on high-impact activities, you should turn to exercises that are kind to the joints, such as swimming, cycling, walking, yoga and strength training under supervision,” he explains.

Story continues below this ad

Increasing the amount of muscle surrounding the joint in question helps to improve stability and lessens pain. He also recommends combining exercise with other lifestyle measures.

“Weight management, physiotherapy, wearing good footwear and making changes to the way you are active are also important factors. The aim is to stay active while at the same time protecting the joints, not to entirely avoid movement,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.