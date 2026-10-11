Aloo paratha, ghee and saag: Saina Nehwal reveals the desi diet that fuels her

Saina Nehwal, India’s badminton legend, was born in Hisar, Haryana, and spent her early childhood there before moving to Hyderabad, where she began training seriously in badminton. So, the secret to her energy lies in desi, ghee-laden meals from her mother’s kitchen. During a candid chat with macrobiotic coach Dr Shilpa Arora on her YouTube channel, the athlete shared that her daily diet includes everything she grew up eating — a lot of “Haryana-style” food such as aloo parathas, milk with a dash of almond or badam oil, rajma, kadhi and chole paired with rice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Sharing how aloo paratha and saag are two of her all-time favourite dishes, Nehwal also stressed the importance of incorporating ghee in your regular diet. “Joints ke liye bohot zaruri hai (It’s crucial for the joints)”, she said. Her mother added, “Ever since Nehwal was a young girl, I fed her ghee and oil to give her strength.”

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However, Nehwal added that she didn’t let that fat accumulate, burning it off through rigorous training.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Arora (@dr.shilpaarora)

Decoding her diet

Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai, explained that Nehwal’s meals are an excellent balance of protein and carbohydrates, with a side of healthy fats. “Ghee is rich in healthy fats, which help the digestive system, strengthen the immune system, and are rich in vitamins. It is also anti-inflammatory and rich in properties that help prevent cancer,” she shared.

On the other hand, sarson ka saag is made by slow-cooking mustard greens, often with spinach or bathua, and flavouring it with ginger, garlic, and ghee. “Mustard greens are rich in dietary fibre and prebiotics and are gentle on the stomach,” she elaborated, adding that the natural plant compounds in mustard leaves also help reduce gut inflammation and keep the digestive tract clean.

According to her, adding a little ghee not only enhances the taste but also provides healthy fats that help the body absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K from the greens. The body can’t use these nutrients without dietary fat, and they play vital roles in eye health, immunity, bone strength, antioxidant protection, and blood clotting. “Ghee also contains butyrate, a compound that strengthens intestinal cells and supports smoother digestion,” added Deepalakshmi.

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, added that eating aloo parathas gives the body quick energy because it is high in carbohydrates, which may raise blood sugar and make you feel full for a few hours. Because it’s often made with oil, butter, or ghee, it can lead to weight gain if eaten in excess, as it is high in calories.

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But how you eat it matters the most. Eating it with curd or vegetables slows digestion and reduces the blood sugar spike because they add protein and fibre,” said Raj, recommending pairing aloo paratha with protein, fibre, or low-fat sides to make your meal healthier, keep energy steady, support smooth digestion, and keep blood sugar under control.

“However, you might find such heavy meals hard to digest”, Deepalakshmi warned people with weak digestion or IBS who may find it too filling. “Pairing them with curd or buttermilk adds probiotics that further improve gut health and make the meal easier on the stomach,” she concluded.