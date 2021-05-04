Safe sex: How condoms can help prevent STDs

Many people appear to be misinformed or unaware of the various types of infections one can get while having unprotected sex. While sex causes a whirlwind of emotions, it may also open the gates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) without posing any warning.

“Condoms are designed not only to intensify your sexual pleasure but also ensure that you get proper protection from all types of sexually transmitted diseases and infections,” informed Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma. Infections like scabies, chlamydia, and gonorrhoea should not be taken lightly. Some STDs like HIV can even be fatal. It can cause serious health problems, especially if you don’t get treatment.

Even though STDs are common, sometimes people feel a lot of shame and embarrassment when they get one. But STDs are like any other infection that gets passed from one person to another, said Chatterjee.

Despite all this, there is still a wide consensus among Indians that condoms are no “fun,” and that there isn’t much of a chance of getting any disease. “That is a very irresponsible way of thinking. You cannot tell if your partner has some kind of STD just by looking at them. Condoms are the best prevention against these diseases,” he said.

Why condoms?

Condoms are made of natural latex, which protects from unwanted pregnancy and STD. If you use a lubricant, make sure it’s water-based. Most people can use condoms with no problem — there are no side effects. Rarely, latex (rubber) condoms can cause irritation for people with latex allergies or sensitivities. And sometimes the lube on certain types of condoms may be irritating.

If you’re allergic to latex, try switching brands or using plastic condoms. Condoms made from soft plastics like polyurethane, polyisoprene, and nitrile are latex-free. You can get non-latex condoms in most of the same places where standard condoms are sold. It’s reliable, the probability of breakage is less, and also provides extra lubricant to prevent dryness.

To prevent giving an STD to someone else:

*Stop having sex until you see a doctor and are treated.

*Follow your doctor’s instructions for treatment.

*Use condoms whenever you have sex, especially with new partners.

*Return to your doctor to get rechecked.

*Be sure your sex partner or partners also are treated

“It is important to bring sexual programs or sex education into school curriculums to provide the necessary knowledge on condoms, safe sex and consequences of unprotected sex and other details. Parents also play a crucial role and they need to be open with their kids when it comes to talking about sex,” he mentioned.

