Safe dining: Things to consider while eating out during the pandemic

The pandemic has changed many things, mainly the way we interact with people when we step out of the house. Masks have become mandatory, as have hand sanitizers. It is like a checklist without which it would not be safe to leave the house.

Between the lockdowns and the unlockdown, people have become familiar with the safety protocols, and have even begun to visit restaurants and malls. Dr Paritosh Baghel, consultant general physician at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim — A Fortis Associate — said people need to be reminded of a few ways in which they can reduce the risk and spread of Covid infection.

“There is evidence that under certain conditions, people with Covid seem to have infected others who were more than 6 feet away — this is called airborne transmission. These transmissions occurred within enclosed spaces that had inadequate ventilation. Available data indicates it is much more common for the virus to spread through close contact with a person who has Covid than through airborne transmission,” the doctor said.

He further explained that respiratory droplets can also land on surfaces and objects, and it is possible that a person could get infected by touching a surface that has the virus on it, and then touching their mouth, nose, or eyes.

“Fortunately, there are a few actions operators of restaurants and bars can take to help lower the risk of Covid exposure and spread:

* Wearing masks

* Promoting hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

* Posting signs in highly visible locations (at entrances, in restrooms) that promote everyday protective measures

* Keeping enough ventilation

Food habits to consider

According to Dr Baghel, along with maintaining these safety protocols, some dietary factors can also reduce risk of Covid, like eating a healthy diet, being physically active, managing stress, and getting enough sleep.

Things to consider if you are thinking of dining out:

– Recognise risk points

– Evaluate your risk tolerance

– Maintain good hygiene practice

What a healthy diet should look like:

1. Plenty of vegetables, including different types and colours, and legumes/beans.

2. All seasonal fruits.

3. Grain (cereal) foods, mostly wholegrain and/or high cereal fiber varieties, such as breads, cereals, rice, pasta, noodles, polenta, couscous, oats, quinoa and barley.

4. Lean meats and poultry, fish, eggs, tofu, nuts and seeds, and legumes/beans.

5. Milk, yogurt, cheese, and/or their alternatives.

