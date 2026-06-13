Sadhguru links potatoes to poor focus, low energy, gas: ‘Those who are students…’

Potatoes are one of the most commonly consumed vegetables in India, featuring in everything from parathas and sabzis to chips and fries. But according to spiritual leader Sadhguru, eating too many potatoes and other tuberous vegetables may affect more than just digestion.

In his recent Instagram reel, Sadhguru said: “If you eat too much of tuberous material like potatoes and other tuberous substances, you will generate gas which is below the navel. Once you generate gas there, your prana between the navel and the pit of the throat will not function as it should, and the dynamism levels in your system will go down.”

He added that this is one reason “those who wish to meditate, those who are students and those who need to focus their mind and stay awake for long periods of time, should not eat those substances.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But can eating potatoes in excess really leave you feeling less energetic and affect your ability to focus? Is there any science behind Sadhguru’s viral claim?

According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, Director & Head of Department, Gastro Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, consuming large quantities of potatoes can indeed trigger digestive issues in some people.

“Yes, eating potatoes in large quantities can cause gas and bloating in some people, especially if they are fried or heavily processed. Potatoes contain starch, which may be difficult for some individuals to digest completely. Poor digestion of starch can lead to fermentation in the gut and produce gas,” he tells indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)

Can gas and bloating affect how you feel?

While there is no evidence that potatoes directly reduce concentration or alertness, digestive discomfort itself can have wider effects on the body.

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“Yes, ongoing digestive problems such as gas, bloating, and indigestion can affect overall well-being. When the digestive system is not functioning properly, people may experience discomfort, poor sleep, reduced appetite, and difficulty absorbing nutrients, which can contribute to tiredness and lower energy levels,” says Dr Vatsya.

The impact may extend beyond physical discomfort. According to the expert, growing research points to a close relationship between the gut and the brain.

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“Persistent bloating, abdominal discomfort, and digestive issues can cause stress, irritability, and poor sleep, which may affect concentration, productivity, and overall daily functioning. Feeling physically uncomfortable often makes it harder to stay focused,” he explains.

Digestive distress can also make it harder to remain active throughout the day.

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“Absolutely. Constant bloating, gas, abdominal pain, or indigestion can make people feel sluggish and uncomfortable. When the body is dealing with digestive distress, energy may be diverted toward managing symptoms, making it more difficult to remain active, exercise regularly, or perform daily tasks comfortably,” says Dr Vatsya.

So, while potatoes are not inherently problematic and can be part of a healthy diet, eating them in excess—particularly in heavily processed forms—may cause gas and bloating in some individuals, and those symptoms could indirectly affect energy levels, comfort, and focus.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.