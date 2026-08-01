Sadhguru’s breakfast secret has just 2 ingredients: ‘I am perfectly active’

Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation, starts his day with an interesting 2-ingredient combination that he claims sustains him throughout the day. In a recent Instagram reel, he shared his breakfast staples: “There was a period of my life when I just lived on groundnuts and banana. Because it has everything you need. Just a handful of groundnuts soaked overnight, and one banana. My entire day would go.”

He further shared that the combination helped him stay on top of his fitness. “I am perfectly active. More active than most people will ever imagine. It has everything to sustain you,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician & HOD – Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital explains that the combination of groundnuts and banana is an easy-to-make but nourishing food source that supplies a balanced intake of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and fibre.

Banana: It is a good source of easily digestible carbohydrates that give instant energy, besides potassium and vitamin B6 that help in muscle functions and metabolism.

Groundnuts: They supply plant protein, unsaturated fats that promote good heart health, vitamin E, magnesium, and fibre that can improve the feeling of fullness and keep your energy levels sustained throughout the day.

But is this breakfast sufficient to power the body through the whole day?

Veena says, “No, this is not true for most individuals.”

According to her, though this meal can give a person energy throughout the day, it does not provide all the nutrients necessary to satisfy the daily requirement of a person’s nutritional requirements.

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“The amount of energy that is required varies according to age, body size, job type, and physical activities undertaken by the person. Even though someone who leads a particular kind of lifestyle or follows intermittent fasting could be satisfied with this meal until his or her next meal, most people, especially working individuals, require a more nutritious breakfast,” she shares.

Does soaking groundnuts make them healthier?

Veena says that soaking groundnuts will help enhance their texture and make them easy to eat and digest for some individuals. “But there is insufficient scientific proof that the soaking process adds nutritional value to the nuts. They are good for health due to their nutritional composition, which includes proteins, healthy fats, fibres, vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Either raw, soaked, or roasted, groundnuts continue to be a nutritious food in case of moderate consumption.

What would make this a complete breakfast?

To ensure good nutrition, Veena suggests a good source of protein like milk, curd, eggs or sprouts to be included in this meal to make it nutritious and ensure feeling full for a longer period.

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“The quantity of the meal is another aspect since groundnuts are very nutritious but also rich in calories. Therefore, diabetics need to watch the quantity of bananas and groundnuts and get personalized dietary guidance,” she warns, adding that above all, one should never presume that what suits someone else will suit them too.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.