Sadhguru tells Alia Bhatt his sleep habits, recalls how they changed after two brain surgeries: ‘I fall dead’

Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, recently had a conversation with actor Alia Bhatt in which he disclosed his sleep habits. The founder of the Isha Foundation told Alia, “For almost 27-28 years, I have managed with 2.5-3 hours. But two years ago, I broke my head twice. I cracked my head twice. I went into emergency surgeries. After that, they gave me a lot of sedatives and stuff only for four months. So, I got used to sleeping. Now, I am sleeping for 4-4.5 hours…depends on the day.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Responding to his revelation, an amused Alia exclaimed: “That’s it?”

Sadhguru, 68, responded, “What do you mean…that’s it? That’s fourth of the day”, to which Alia sheepishly added, “I sleep for nine hours”.

How many hours do you sleep? (Photo: Pexels) How many hours do you sleep? (Photo: Pexels)

In his usual satirical tone, Sadhguru shared on his YouTube channel, “I don’t wind myself up. Then I don’t need to unwind. This is a serious problem in the world. Without a tablet, drug or something, people cannot sleep. One thing is, you don’t use your body enough. Whenever I go to bed, whenever it is, I don’t sleep. I fall dead. Your body and brain get better with use.”

Taking a cue from their interesting exchange, we asked an expert for an informed insight.

Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said for most adults, the general recommendation is 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night for optimal brain and body function. “While a small percentage of people may manage on less sleep due to genetic factors, this is rare. Regularly getting only 4 to 5 hours can, over time, impact memory, mood, immunity, and heart health. It’s important to know the difference between what feels manageable and what is biologically adequate,” said Dr Goyal.

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People often feel they’ve adjusted, but studies show otherwise. “Chronic sleep restriction can harm concentration, decision-making, and reaction time even if the person doesn’t feel sleepy. The brain tends to underestimate its own fatigue. So, just because someone feels adapted doesn’t mean the body is functioning at its best.”

Can brain injuries or surgeries change sleep patterns?

Yes, they can, affirmed Dr Goyal. “The brain plays a central role in regulating sleep-wake cycles. Trauma, surgery, or even medications like sedatives can temporarily or sometimes permanently change sleep patterns. In some cases, patients may sleep more, while in others, they might sleep less or have fragmented sleep. However, these changes vary greatly from person to person and should ideally be monitored by a doctor.”

Physical activity does improve sleep quality, but it doesn’t eliminate the need for enough sleep. “Regular exercise can help people fall asleep faster and experience deeper, restorative sleep stages. However, the body still needs sufficient total sleep time to perform essential functions like memory consolidation, toxin removal from the brain, and hormonal balance,” said Dr Goyal.

What are the risks of consistently sleeping too little?

Long-term sleep deprivation is linked to higher risks of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, depression, and even brain diseases. It can also weaken immunity and lower overall productivity and emotional strength.

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Sleep is not a luxury; it’s a biological necessity. “While sleep patterns can differ among individuals, consistently skimping on sleep is not a sustainable approach for long-term health. Prioritising both sleep quality and duration is crucial for maintaining brain function and overall well-being.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.