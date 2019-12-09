Ever heard of sabja or tulsi seeds? Here’s why you should include them in your diet

With antispasmodic properties, sabja seeds help in controlling cough and strengthen the immunity of the body. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) With antispasmodic properties, sabja seeds help in controlling cough and strengthen the immunity of the body. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Seeds are known to be quite effective when it comes to addressing numerous health problems. One such is sabja seeds, a type of sweet basil or tulsi seeds, also called Falooda seeds. Usually consumed after soaking in water, two teaspoons contain only 40 calories, but they are nutrient-dense. Soaking them in one cup of warm water for about 15 minutes causes the seeds to fully swell up, which releases antioxidants that are beneficial for digestive enzymes.

The black and tear-shaped seeds, that seem similar to chia seeds, are rich in proteins, carbs and essential fats and packed with a good deal of fibre. Sabja seeds are full of iron, Vitamin K and protein.

Since these seeds do not really have a distinct taste, they can be added to a variety of dishes to enhance nutritional value. They are great as a garnish for drinks and desserts, blended in lemonade or sprinkled over kulfi.

Cures cold and cough

With antispasmodic properties, sabja seeds help in controlling cough and strengthen immunity. Flavonoids like vicenin, orientin and beta carotene help strengthen the body’s defence system.

Aids weight loss

As a rich form of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which comes from high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids present in the seeds, the fat-burning metabolism is enhanced in the body. It is also full of fibre, which keeps the stomach satisfied for longer and prevents cravings. You can add it to a bowl of yoghurt or sprinkle some in a fruit salad as a pre-meal snack to control appetite.

Controls blood sugar levels

Considered to be good for type 2 diabetics, as it is known to keep a check on blood sugar levels, sabja seeds help slow down the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose.

Relieves constipation and bloating

As a detox, sabja seeds work to regulate smooth bowel movement. The seeds are known to contain volatile oils that help in keeping the gastrointestinal tract clean.

Treats acidity

Due to their diuretic functions, sabja seeds flush out toxins from the body, which helps neutralise the acidic effect of HCL in the body and brings relief. Soaked sabja seeds are full of water and help in soothing the stomach lining, thus relieving the burning sensation.

Caution

However, it is said that pregnant women and children should avoid consuming the seeds. While children could choke on the seeds if not mixed well with water, they are known to lower the levels of estrogen in pregnant women. Therefore, it is best for pregnant women to check with their doctor.

