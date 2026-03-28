‘Worst 14 days of my life’: Saba Azad recalls ‘nasty parasite’ that led to hospital nightmare, 4kg weight loss

Actor Saba Azad took to social media to share a recent health update, revealing that she was diagnosed with a parasitic infection due to Cyclospora cayetanensis that landed her in the hospital and led to a drastic 4kg weight loss.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she explained her predicament in detail: “Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis, you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only eats home food and carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came out of nowhere—at the busiest time of the year for me. I’ve lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have to spare in two weeks and can barely walk. One day I’m training twice a day, doing pull-ups and lifting heavy, and the next I’m half my size, without the strength to lift a toothpick, let alone weights.”