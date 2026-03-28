‘Worst 14 days of my life’: Saba Azad recalls ‘nasty parasite’ that led to hospital nightmare, 4kg weight loss

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Actor Saba Azad took to social media to share a recent health update, revealing that she was diagnosed with a parasitic infection due to Cyclospora cayetanensis that landed her in the hospital and led to a drastic 4kg weight loss.
In the caption of her Instagram post, she explained her predicament in detail: “Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis, you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only eats home food and carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came out of nowhere—at the busiest time of the year for me. I’ve lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have to spare in two weeks and can barely walk. One day I’m training twice a day, doing pull-ups and lifting heavy, and the next I’m half my size, without the strength to lift a toothpick, let alone weights.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Azad also encouraged her fans to wash produce thoroughly before consuming to avoid ending up in her situation. “So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it – cause sometimes it really does!! 🥬 Our new method is Baking soda + veggie wash,” she added in the caption.
Dr Aishwarya R, Consultant-Infectious Diseases, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, explained that Cyclospora keratinensis is a parasite that infects drinking water or fresh produce. “Common sources are salads, including the seasoning that is used for salads like lettuce, coriander, as well as anything that is washed and directly added to salads and not cooked,” she shared, adding that apart from these, fruits such as berries are also potential culprits.
Dr Aishwarya pointed out that symptoms of this condition include nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhoea, and multiple episodes, which may lead to dehydration. “Although it can occur throughout the year in warm, humid, tropical countries, in relatively cooler countries, the disease peaks around early summer,” she warned.
While mild illness can be self-limiting with just hydration and ORS, if necessary, IV fluids, moderate to severe diseases can require antibiotics such as cotrimoxazole, said Dr Aishwarya. And those in underlying immunocompromised states run a high risk of developing a very protracted form of the disease or multiple relapses despite courses of treatment. For prevention, she recommended washing anything that you do not cook well with fresh running water.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.