Saba Azad advocates science-backed pregnancy care: ‘Iske laddoo khaa lo…’; gynaecologist reacts

Saba Azad, who plays a gynaecologist in the comedy-drama series Who’s Your Gynac?, while promoting the second season of the show, busted some popular myths associated with pregnancy. “Coconut khaane se bachhe ki skin achhi hoti hai, iske laddoo khaa lo, woh karlo, ye karlo — some things have great effects, some don’t,” she said. According to her, it’s best to “go with knowledge and study about this stuff, and keep yourself informed”.

“Go to your doctor, please go to your gynac, and have an open conversation about your reproductive health,” she told Filmgyan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Agreeing with Saba Azad’s take, Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital busted 5 common pregnancy myths: