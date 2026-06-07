Saba Azad advocates science-backed pregnancy care: ‘Iske laddoo khaa lo…’; gynaecologist reacts

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Saba Azad, who plays a gynaecologist in the comedy-drama series Who’s Your Gynac?, while promoting the second season of the show, busted some popular myths associated with pregnancy. “Coconut khaane se bachhe ki skin achhi hoti hai, iske laddoo khaa lo, woh karlo, ye karlo — some things have great effects, some don’t,” she said. According to her, it’s best to “go with knowledge and study about this stuff, and keep yourself informed”.
“Go to your doctor, please go to your gynac, and have an open conversation about your reproductive health,” she told Filmgyan.
Agreeing with Saba Azad’s take, Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Laparoscopy and Aesthetic Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital busted 5 common pregnancy myths:
Truth is, pregnancy does not mean that you have to double what you eat. It’s more about nutritional quality than raw amount. When you eat excessively, it can raise the risk of gestational diabetes and lead to unhealthy weight gain, not just “normal hunger”. Regular, well-built meals that include protein, iron, calcium, and good fats are generally far more important.
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For many healthy pregnancies, moderate exercise is actually helpful, in a sort of calm way. Like, something as simple as walking, prenatal yoga or gentle workouts can support circulation, help with back pain, and strengthen mood and general, overall wellbeing, and yes it may even help during labour. But still, any movement should be guided by your doctor, because not everybody is the same, you know.
Pregnancy doesn’t automatically mean bed rest. A lot of women can travel safely, especially during the second trimester, as long as there are no medical problems. Hydration matters, keep moving where you can, and get medical clearance first.
This one is super popular, but heartburn is mostly because of hormonal changes and pressure from the growing uterus, so it’s kind of a different story than people claim. Some studies even found a loose connection here and there, still it is not a dependable sign, and it definitely does not reliably predict how much hair a baby will have.
Emotional shifts during pregnancy are real, sure but ongoing anxiety, sadness, or that relentless stress sort of shouldn’t be brushed off, like its nothing. Maternal mental health is part of prenatal care for a reason, and it can reach past just the mother, it also affects the baby too
Big picture, a lot of pregnancy myths keep going because talk about women’s health is still limited in general, or it gets wrapped in this awkward discomfort. It seems like people hesitate, so the whole topic stays kind of tucked away, and then the myths become easier to keep, to stick around. If reproductive education were stronger and more science- grounded awareness was normal, women can usually make informed, safer choices while pregnant, rather than just guessing.