Ruskin Bond, 92, reveals spinal surgery after losing the ‘use’ of his legs

Author Ruskin Bond recently spoke about his health, sharing that he has lost the use of his legs, a condition that developed a few months ago. “A few months ago, I lost the use of my legs. I was collapsing. I couldn’t walk. This was up in Mussoorie. I was in pain, too. And I had some spinal surgery, and I recovered very well except that I’m taking a long time getting back on my feet. I think partly due to my age and partly due to the condition itself. Unfortunately, my eyesight was not good enough to allow me to read,” the Dehradun-based children’s author told Humans of Bombay in a conversation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that at 92, Bond’s experience is a reminder that problems affecting the spine and mobility can have a profound impact on independence, particularly in older adults. “Losing the ability to use the legs is not simply a consequence of ageing and can occur when there is significant compression or damage involving the spinal cord or nerves. The underlying cause needs to be identified through a clinical examination and appropriate imaging before deciding on treatment,” said Dr Patel.

In older adults, the focus should not be only on the diagnosis but also on preserving whatever mobility and independence is possible. “Prolonged immobility can itself lead to muscle loss, stiffness, poor balance and an increased risk of falls, making recovery more difficult. Treatment therefore often needs to combine medical or surgical management, where appropriate, with structured physiotherapy and rehabilitation,” said Dr Patel.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Age, by itself, should not be viewed as a reason to stop looking for treatment options. “The point is not that every elderly patient will have the same recovery, but that functional ability can sometimes improve significantly when the underlying cause of disability is addressed,” noted Dr Patel.

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For someone experiencing a sudden or progressive loss of leg strength, difficulty walking, numbness or problems with bladder or bowel control, medical evaluation should not be delayed, asserted Dr Patel. “In such cases, identifying the cause early can make an important difference to the treatment pathway and the possibility of preserving mobility,” Dr Patel added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.