Running shoes 8/10, slip-ons 3/10: What these footwear ratings mean

The shoes you wear may be affecting more than just your outfit. Orthopaedic surgeon and integrative medicine specialist Dr Kiran Shete recently rated different types of footwear on social media, giving training shoes a perfect 10/10 while scoring slip-ons and cheap flexible shoes near the bottom. His broader point: not all shoes support your body equally, and poor choices may increase stress on the feet, ankles, and knees.

But do these ratings really matter? We asked Dr Rakesh Nair, consultant knee replacement surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, to weigh in. Here’s what he has to say.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.