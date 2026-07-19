Best tips to tackle post-lunch headaches: ‘Pulpy fruits are your friends’

If you find yourself sitting with your head in your hands right after lunch, we have some news for you. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that such headaches can result from many factors and differ for each individual, depending on their lifestyle and medical history.

Sharing some hacks on Instagram, she suggested eating a banana if you are having lunch after 1 pm, having a light snack around 4-6 pm, drinking sherbet with salt and sugar, looking up from the screen, and protecting yourself from direct sunlight. “Always remember that pulpy fruits are your friends. Don’t ghost them,” she added in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Who’s the culprit?

Dr Pooja Pillai, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that post-lunch headaches or migraine can happen for many reasons, and the cause is often different for each person. “One common reason is a sudden rise and fall in blood sugar after eating a meal that is high in refined carbohydrates or sugar. This can leave a person feeling tired and trigger a headache,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, eating very large meals can also divert more blood to the digestive system, making some people feel sleepy or develop a headache. “Dehydration, skipping breakfast, eating lunch very late, too much caffeine, or even caffeine withdrawal can also contribute to the problem,” she adds.

Dr Pillai mentions that certain foods such as aged cheese, processed meats, chocolate, alcohol, and foods containing monosodium glutamate (MSG), which may trigger migraine in people who are sensitive to them. “Stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes, and prolonged screen time may further increase the risk,” she says.

What helps?

To reduce post-lunch headaches, Dr Pillai says that it is important to eat a balanced meal that contains whole grains, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and a good source of protein.

Avoid overeating and eat meals at regular times instead of skipping them.

Drink enough water throughout the day, as even mild dehydration can cause headaches.

Taking a short walk after lunch, avoiding long hours of sitting, and getting enough sleep every night may also help.

If you know certain foods trigger your migraine, it is best to avoid them.

Headaches can be of various kinds. (Source: Magnific) Headaches can be of various kinds. (Source: Magnific)

What to note

Rujuta Diwekar often advises eating home-cooked meals, maintaining regular meal timings, staying hydrated, chewing food properly, and avoiding long gaps between meals. Dr Pillai believes that these tips are generally supported by healthy eating principles and may help many people prevent headaches caused by hunger, dehydration, or unhealthy eating habits.

However, she also reiterates that they may not prevent migraine in everyone, because migraine is a neurological condition with many possible triggers.

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“If headaches occur frequently, become severe, are associated with vomiting, vision changes, weakness, confusion, or continue despite lifestyle changes, it is important to consult a neurologist,” she stresses, since a doctor can identify the underlying cause and recommend appropriate treatment instead of relying only on dietary changes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.