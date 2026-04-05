Rujuta Diwekar’s menopause advice for husbands: ‘You did something right that she is still with you’

Rujuta Diwekar’s latest Instagram post serves as a wake-up call for husbands to prioritise their partners’ health as they approach midlife. “If your wife is in perimenopause or menopause, congratulations. You did something right that she is still with you. Now make it worth her while by doing these 3 things. And keep quiet as you do them,” noted the celebrity nutritionist.

First, do one act related to food or drink daily. For example, ensuring you put her achaar on the table when she’s eating rice or paratha, or picking up her coffee cup.

Second, do one thing related to school. Take on the responsibility of picking up and dropping off, or become a part of the school WhatsApp group.

Third, take notice when your mother, sister, child or house help makes snide remarks about your wife. Your silence is your sanction to treat your wife as a second-class citizen.

“Love is not monuments, first class tickets or flowers. It’s the daily small acts that take the load off, that are tender and thoughtful,” she added in the caption of her Instagram post.

How important is a partner’s support during menopause?

Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist, Mpower – Helpline, Aditya Birla Education Trust, explained that women generally suffer in silence during perimenopause and menopause, a time period when they need more support and compassion.