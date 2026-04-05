Rujuta Diwekar’s menopause advice for husbands: ‘You did something right that she is still with you’

"Now make it worth her while by doing these 3 things. And keep quiet as you do them," said the celebrity nutritionist.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiApr 5, 2026 04:00 PM IST
How husbands can truly support their partners during menopauseHow husbands can truly support their partners during menopause. (Source: Freepik)
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Rujuta Diwekar’s latest Instagram post serves as a wake-up call for husbands to prioritise their partners’ health as they approach midlife. “If your wife is in perimenopause or menopause, congratulations. You did something right that she is still with you. Now make it worth her while by doing these 3 things. And keep quiet as you do them,” noted the celebrity nutritionist.

  • First, do one act related to food or drink daily. For example, ensuring you put her achaar on the table when she’s eating rice or paratha, or picking up her coffee cup.
  • Second, do one thing related to school. Take on the responsibility of picking up and dropping off, or become a part of the school WhatsApp group.
  • Third, take notice when your mother, sister, child or house help makes snide remarks about your wife. Your silence is your sanction to treat your wife as a second-class citizen.

“Love is not monuments, first class tickets or flowers. It’s the daily small acts that take the load off, that are tender and thoughtful,” she added in the caption of her Instagram post.

How important is a partner’s support during menopause?

Rima Bhandekar, Senior Psychologist, Mpower – Helpline, Aditya Birla Education Trust, explained that women generally suffer in silence during perimenopause and menopause, a time period when they need more support and compassion.

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“The silence around menopause makes women feel isolated, and they do not seek medical help when required. But when it is discussed openly in the family, women feel more confident to seek help and take better care of their health by making healthier choices in their lifestyle, which can be supported by the efforts of the partner, which creates harmony in family life and a better quality of life,” she elaborated.

How husbands can truly support their partners during menopause 3 small acts that make a big difference (Source: Freepik)

Encouraging discussion also leads to more awareness in community and family units, which means better support, healthcare, and resources for women going through menopause.

How can partners show support?

Bhandekar advised that partners can show support and make it easier for menopausal women during these transitioning periods by first understanding what menopause is, its indications, and its effects on women by talking to a healthcare provider. This builds compassion and helps in providing the right kind of care.

“Women go through a range of emotions during menopause, knowing this, their partners can show more consideration in their manner, such as compassionate listening when wives express their feelings during this phase. Domestic responsibilities become taxing due to menopausal signs such as tiredness, body pain, and mood changes. Like Rujuta Diwekar suggested, partners can offer more support in lifting more share of the household tasks at such times,” continued Bhandekar.

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At times, physical changes to skin, weight, and hair can erode a woman’s self-confidence. Partners can be more thoughtful of these signs, and offer comforting words rather than passing undesirable remarks on it, shared the psychologist.

Along with that, tiny changes to the external environment, such as adjusting room temperatures for hot flashes, along with actively encouraging scheduled time for personal care, are some basic things a partner can do to show support in this phase of their partner’s life,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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