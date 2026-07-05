Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 golden rules for weight loss: ‘Magic is in the process’

Rujuta Diwekar, the celebrity nutritionist behind Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘zero figure’ diet, is the biggest proponent of eating local and seasonal to shed off a few inches and stay in shape. Recently, she took to Instagram to share 3 rules to help you lose weight in a healthy and sustainable fashion.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

1. Sustainable weight loss – 5-10% of body weight. Losing weight at a steady rate is a lot more impactful for long term health than losing weight at a fast rate. Losing weight while retaining strength, immunity, bone density is key.