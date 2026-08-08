Cooling trio nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar trusts every summer: ‘Neither require electricity nor AC’

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared three essentials she swears by to beat the excruciating summer heat. “3 forgotten coolants for which you require neither electricity nor AC,” she mentioned on Instagram, adding that these will keep your body, brain and gut calm.

Her first suggestion is to use vala roots or vetiver. Calling it “India’s OG infused water”, she suggests taking a few strands, putting them in water and consuming them.

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Calling it a particularly calming activity during the hotter months, Diwekar also suggests applying mehendi on hands, suggesting that the fragrance of henna helps one calm down. Finally, she advised people to consume buttermilk 2-3 times a day. “It has protein, calcium, and B12. It also works as a prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic — but most importantly, it helps in fixing electrolyte imbalance due to dehydration and heat exhaustion.”