Cooling trio nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar trusts every summer: ‘Neither require electricity nor AC’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared three essentials she swears by to beat the excruciating summer heat. “3 forgotten coolants for which you require neither electricity nor AC,” she mentioned on Instagram, adding that these will keep your body, brain and gut calm.
Her first suggestion is to use vala roots or vetiver. Calling it “India’s OG infused water”, she suggests taking a few strands, putting them in water and consuming them.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Calling it a particularly calming activity during the hotter months, Diwekar also suggests applying mehendi on hands, suggesting that the fragrance of henna helps one calm down. Finally, she advised people to consume buttermilk 2-3 times a day. “It has protein, calcium, and B12. It also works as a prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic — but most importantly, it helps in fixing electrolyte imbalance due to dehydration and heat exhaustion.”
View this post on Instagram
Dr Ranjan Modi, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Care, Medanta, Noida, says that Indians adopted several traditional practices during summer to ensure their wellness. These habits include adequate hydration, proper nutrition, and eating seasonal foods, which contribute to the body’s ability to adapt better to hot weather conditions.
Besides being a natural coolant, vetiver contains antibacterial and antimicrobial compounds that can help combat the bacteria associated with acne and prevent further infection. Adding, Dr Modi says consumption of yoghurt, buttermilk, coconut water, seasonal fruits, and lighter home-cooked meals will assist in hydration, thus minimising chances of suffering from dehydration and heatstroke.
He believes it is essential to emphasise that these lifestyle strategies should not replace necessary medical precautions in times of extremely hot weather conditions.
“Individuals need to consume an adequate amount of water, stay out of the sun at its hottest time of the day and be alert to signs of dehydration and heatstroke, such as dizziness, nausea, headaches, exhaustion, or disorientation,” he points out, warning that diabetics, hypertensive patients, people with renal diseases, or those with cardiovascular problems to be particularly careful.
While these are things we can do at home, Diwekar also mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post that the “need of the hour is for our policy makers to step in and protect our homes from getting overheated”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.