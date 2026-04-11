‘Raat ko neend nahi aati thi’: Rubina Dilaik reveals reasons she quit alcohol for good

Frequently used to ease social settings, alcohol affects the body in ways that vary by individual. Not every metabolism is equally equipped to manage the physiological strain of regular consumption. During a recent conversation with Dr Geetanjali Saxena, Rubina Dilaik opened up about why she decided to quit alcohol for good.

“I used to enjoy the high, but my mood, my health and my mental awareness were so much affected. I completely gave up drinking. Teen din tak I used to have a bad headache, raat ko neend nahi aati thi (For 3 days, I used to have a bad headache, I could not sleep at night),” she admitted on her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

When should you give up alcohol?

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder-director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, factors such as personal health, individual circumstances, and potential family history of alcohol-related problems should be considered if you’re a regular drinker.

“If someone is experiencing negative effects on their physical or mental health, relationships, or overall well-being due to alcohol, they may want to consider giving it up or seeking professional advice,” he said, adding that in such a situation, contemplating leaving alcohol permanently is imperative.

Rubina Dilaik chooses mental clarity over alcohol. (Source: Instagram/@rubinadilaik) Rubina Dilaik chooses mental clarity over alcohol. (Source: Instagram/@rubinadilaik)

The benefits of quitting

Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD, Internal Medicine and Assistant Professor at the Department of Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, explained that alcohol suppresses a person’s REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement sleep), and once you stop drinking it, in the first week itself, you will start experiencing mental clarity and better sleep. This will also reduce your anxiety and enhance your overall mood. Those struggling to lose weight may also experience a breakthrough after quitting alcohol, as it contributes to excessive calorie intake.

According to Dr Bajaj, some individuals may experience psychological benefits such as a sense of achievement, increased self-control, and a fresh perspective on their relationship with alcohol. He added that taking a break from alcohol can offer an opportunity for individuals to reflect on their drinking habits, reevaluate their relationship with alcohol, and potentially make long-term positive changes.

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“Alcohol consumption is a known risk factor for various cancers, including head and neck cancers, oesophageal cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer and even breast cancer. Giving it up can reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancers,” he continued.

Tackling cravings

Dr Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant and Director of Gastroenterology at Aakash Healthcare, explained that chronic alcohol exposure alters the reward circuits of the brain, making natural pleasures less rewarding and increasing cravings for alcohol. After quitting, the brain must recalibrate.

“In the early months, people may experience cravings, anxiety, or mood fluctuations, a phase often referred to as post-acute withdrawal. But with long-term sobriety, the brain gradually readjusts. and over time, dopamine pathways become more responsive to natural rewards such as exercise, social interaction, and achievement,” elaborated Dr Malhotra. As neural circuits stabilise, cravings usually decline, and emotional regulation improves.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.