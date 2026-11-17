The Indian Express has found that Rs 5 coins are allegedly being melted down to make dental crowns and caps in Maharashtra. The findings raise serious concerns about patient safety, unregulated dental laboratories, and the use of uncertified metals in dental procedures. The state’s Medical Education Department has received more than 350 complaints since 2014.

Dr Sharmishtha Lad, dentist and healthcare entrepreneur, explained that a dental crown, commonly called a tooth cap, is a protective covering placed over a damaged, weakened or heavily restored tooth. “It helps restore the tooth‘s shape, strength and ability to function. Dentists may recommend crowns after root canal treatment, for severely damaged teeth, or as part of other restorative procedures,” Dr Lad told indianexpress.com.

The process usually begins with a dentist examining the tooth, preparing it where necessary and taking an impression or digital scan.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“A dental laboratory then manufactures the crown according to the dentist’s specifications. Crowns can be made from different materials, including ceramics, zirconia, metal alloys, or a metal-ceramic combination. The choice depends on the tooth’s location, the patient’s clinical requirements and other factors, as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS),” said Dr Lad.

The concern is that currency coins are not manufactured or tested for use inside the human body. “Even if certain metals present in coins are also used in dental alloys, their composition, proportions, purity and physical properties may be very different. A coin-derived alloy has not necessarily undergone the testing required to establish its suitability for dental use. In the mouth, which is a constantly moist environment, unsuitable metals may corrode and release metal ions. This can potentially cause gum irritation, inflammation or allergic reactions in susceptible individuals. The crown may also lack the required strength and durability, resulting in premature damage or failure,” described Dr Prakash Tekwani, consultant dentist, KIMS Hospitals Thane.

How to stay safe? (Photo: Pixabay) How to stay safe? (Photo: Pixabay)

What happens if melted coins are used to make dental crowns?

Coins are manufactured for currency, not for dental applications, emphasised Dr Lad. “Using unsuitable metals could increase the risk of irritation, allergic reactions or other adverse effects. Poor manufacturing practices may also result in crowns that do not fit properly, potentially causing discomfort, gum inflammation or difficulty while chewing. However, the precise health risks would depend on the material’s composition, manufacturing process and individual patient factors,” Dr Lad said.

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What should patients look out for, and how can they stay safe?

Patients should ask their dentist about the material being used for their crown, why it has been recommended, and whether it meets recognised dental material standards, as Dr Lad advised. “They can also enquire whether the crown is fabricated by a qualified dental laboratory using materials intended for dental restorations. An unusually low price alone does not establish that a crown is unsafe, but patients should seek clarity about its material and manufacturing process. After fitting, persistent pain, swelling, gum irritation, an unusual taste or discomfort while chewing should be reported to the dentist. These symptoms warrant examination but do not automatically indicate a material-related problem,” said Dr Lad.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.