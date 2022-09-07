scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

This diet helps increase metabolism, immunity, and identify any underlying allergy

It is a diet typically followed to understand and identify any underlying allergy that is, otherwise, difficult to analyse

healthy eating, how to boost immunity, Covid third wave, staying health, healthy foods, healthy diet, dietary must-haves, indian express newsWith weather changes, one should consume seasonal fruits and vegetables, focus on liquid intake and choose Vitamin C-rich foods for better immunity. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Humans have been eating a variety of local and seasonal foods for centuries. This, say experts, could have been a significant reason for the long and healthy life of our ancestors. “Yes, we are not meant to be eating cauliflower only in summer, or apples every day. We must, instead, consume various grains, fruits, and vegetables that have been locally produced and are seasonally available in our region. In short, humans should consume a rotation diet,” said Preeti Singh, diet and nutrition expert at Toneop. But is the diet the key to a healthy and long life?

What is it?

It is a diet typically followed to understand and identify any underlying allergy that is, otherwise, difficult to analyse. “Such a diet usually follows a pattern of three-five days of rotation, in which, each day, different foods are consumed,” said Singh. But does a rotation diet limit us to only recognising allergies? “No; there are many other health benefits linked to this diet pattern, like adding a new spark to one’s eating habits and having a nutritious diet while working on weight loss or health goals,” said Singh.

A typical rotation diet plan is followed so that repetition of food is avoided for the next four days. “While reintroducing the food after the fourth day, if you see any allergic symptoms, it is a sign your body is allergic or intolerant to the proteins in that food; hence, the intake needs to be monitored,” she mentioned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
diet Your diet should be balanced and healthy and must contain nutrients. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Singh advised following the rotation diet daily, “as it’ll add more variety in fruits and vegetables (which we Indians typically do) and make us change the grains we eat”. “Indians, primarily, are wheat and white rice eaters (a few of us like to have oats and brown rice daily too because of its many health benefits). Still, we have forgotten that alternate grains like jowar, bajra, ragi, rajgira, kuttu, etc., are more nutritious than packaged oats,” she said.

Also Read |Covid-19: How do citrus fruits boost immunity?

We focus so much on proteins in our diet, that we often miss out on the fact that most essential protein sources come filled with different nutrients along with proteins:

*Eggs are rich in vitamin A and omega 3

*Chicken is good in iron, and

*Sprouts are good in B vitamins and fibre.

Similarly, changing the cooking oil is also very necessary.

Such a diet helps increase metabolism, immunity, and reduce inflammation in the body by eliminating preserved and packaged foods. Our diets should always focus on having whole and seasonal fruits, vegetables, grains, good fats in the form of nuts and seeds (and not just olive oil), and various protein sources.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Things to avoid

Advertisement

– Including the foods you are allergic to or suspect might be allergic to.

– Avoid any processed foods. While shopping, opt for unprocessed raw and fresh foods. A glass of fresh fruit juice is far better than packaged juices.

ALSO READ |Spring allergies: Keep runny rose, watery eyes, congestion at bay with these effective diet tips

Things to include

Advertisement

– Pre-plan your meals for day 1 to day 4; keep in mind to include different foods from grains, fruits, vegetables, and various protein sources like meat, eggs, milk products, and legumes.

– Include nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, etc.

– For example, on the first day, if your chart says apple, then don’t have an apple for the next four days. You can include mangoes, jamuns, papaya, banana, etc. as per season and availability.

Note: Before making any dietary changes, kindly take guidance from health experts.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:20:28 pm
Next Story

‘Someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me’: Ravi Shastri reacts to India’s Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

sabarmati river art installation
This art installation, on Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river, wants you to take in the ‘visual joy’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement