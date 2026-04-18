How Roshni Chopra stays bloat-free: Decoding actor’s 3-step ‘water therapy’

Roshni Chopra’s hydration routine is a dedicated, long process curated to keep her digestion strong and bloating far away. Taking to Instagram, the television actor shared the details of her “water therapy”.

“Water therapy ✨- this is what worked for me ✨(ps each body is different and though the principles are usually the same, you need to find what suits you best ),” she captioned her Reel. Here’s what Chopra’s routine looks like on a daily basis:

Morning (empty stomach) – Ayurvedic Kadha

Boil in 2 cups of water (reduce to 1 cup):

• 1 inch fresh ginger (crushed)

• ½ tsp ajwain

• 1–2 strands saffron

• 1 clove

• ½ inch cinnamon stick

• 1 small cardamom (crushed)

• 2–3 black peppercorns