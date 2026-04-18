How Roshni Chopra stays bloat-free: Decoding actor’s 3-step ‘water therapy’

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Roshni Chopra’s hydration routine is a dedicated, long process curated to keep her digestion strong and bloating far away. Taking to Instagram, the television actor shared the details of her “water therapy”.
“Water therapy ✨- this is what worked for me ✨(ps each body is different and though the principles are usually the same, you need to find what suits you best ),” she captioned her Reel. Here’s what Chopra’s routine looks like on a daily basis:
Boil in 2 cups of water (reduce to 1 cup):
• 1 inch fresh ginger (crushed)
• ½ tsp ajwain
• 1–2 strands saffron
• 1 clove
• ½ inch cinnamon stick
• 1 small cardamom (crushed)
• 2–3 black peppercorns
Sip warm. This wakes up digestion, reduces inflammation, boosts metabolism and gently detoxes your system.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
• 1 glass of coconut water (200–250 ml)
• 1 tbsp chia seeds (soaked for a few hours )
• A pinch of rock salt
Keeps you hydrated, supports energy and prevents that mid-day crash.
Boil in 1.5 cups water (reduce to 1 cup):
• ½ tsp ajwain
• ½ tsp saunf (fennel)
Sip warm. Helps with bloating, improves digestion and reduces cravings.
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Indianexpress.com turned to health experts to understand the benefits of Chopra’s hydration routine, and find out whether we should hop on the bandwagon:
Manvi Lohia, MP, registered dietitian and head of holistic health and International business, Ekaanta, Haridwar, broke down the ingredients, sharing that ginger juice, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, has long been valued for its digestive benefits. “Gingerol, the active component of ginger, acts as a catalyst for digestive enzymes, enhancing the breakdown and absorption of nutrients,” she said, adding that cardamom is known to enhance digestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive enzymes, and alleviating bloating and gas.
When taken in the morning, coconut water can help wake up the digestive system without causing stress. Over a few weeks, some people notice less bloating and smoother bowel movements, mainly because being better hydrated improves gut movement, she explained, adding that chia seeds will suppress appetite and keep you full, besides being a source of omega-3 and omega-6. Its cooling effect is a bonus.
According to her, saffron contains an impressive amount of antioxidants that protect your cells against free radicals and oxidative stress. Research shows that it may help improve your mood, memory and learning ability, as well as protect your brain cells against oxidative stress. “Cinnamon too has antioxidants and helps ease digestion by keeping the gut healthy,” said Lohia.
Sohini Banerjee, consultant dietician, ILS Hospitals, Howrah (Kolkata), added that fennel seeds (saunf) also help reduce GI distress due to their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Active enzymes in carom seeds improve the flow of stomach acids, which can help to relieve indigestion, bloating, and gas. “The plant can also help to treat peptic ulcers as well as sores in the oesophagus, stomach, and intestines,” said Banerjee.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.