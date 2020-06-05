Romantic relationships help breast cancer survivors cut stress: Study

A study states that breast cancer survivors with a romantic relationship can be at a lower risk as a host of other health problems. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay) A study states that breast cancer survivors with a romantic relationship can be at a lower risk as a host of other health problems. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Pixabay)

Breast cancer is one of the most common life-threatening illnesses among women, with around 2.1 million women suffering form it every year, according to the World Health Organisation. A study states that breast cancer survivors with a romantic relationship can be at a lower risk for a host of other health problems. The research published in the Psychoneuroendocrinology journal, suggests that women who were satisfied in their relationship reported lower psychological stress.

“Our findings suggest that this close partnership can boost their bond as a couple and also promote survivors’ health even during a very stressful time when they’re dealing with cancer,” said study lead author Rosie Shrout from the Ohio State University in the US.

The research was done with the assistance of 139 women with an average age of 55 who completed self-report questionnaires and submitted blood samples. “This gave us a unique perspective – we found that when a woman was particularly satisfied with her relationship, she had lower stress and lower inflammation than usual – lower than her own average,” Shrout said.

“At a specific visit, if she was satisfied with her partner, her own inflammation was lower at that visit than at a different visit when she was less satisfied,” she added.

According to the reports, the survey assessed relationship satisfaction by asking women their degree of happiness, the level of warmth and comfort they felt with their partner, how rewarding the relationship was and their overall satisfaction. Reportedly, the researchers analysed blood samples for levels of four proteins that promote inflammation throughout the body even when there is no need for an immune response.

“The research shows the importance of fostering survivors’ relationships. It could promote their health over the long run,” the authors wrote.

