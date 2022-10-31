Myth or fact: Using a roll-on deodorant causes breast cancer

There is a popular myth surrounding breast cancer that many people choose to believe: using underarm deodorant can cause it. As a result, some people consciously stay away from such products. This was recently highlighted on social media when Dr Tanaya, aka Dr Cuterus, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on it. Debunking the myth in a reel, the doctor told her followers that it is but an “internet rumour”, totally unfounded.

“There is no evidence [to support] that underarm roll-on deodorants cause breast cancer,” she said, adding that people claim that because it contains aluminium, it can block the sweat glands and get absorbed into the body, leading to breast cancer.

“This is absolutely not true. The amount of aluminium that is absorbed from your underarm deodorant is really not enough to cause cancer. According to some studies, it is as small as 0.012 per cent, which is a really tiny amount of aluminium,” the doctor said. She concluded by saying that one need not worry about their underarm deodorant, and use it as much as they like.

Concurring with her, Dr Teji Dawane, senior consultant obstetrician, gynecologist and fertility specialist, Motherhood Hospitals Whitefield, Bengaluru told indianexpress.com that rumours around the connection between deodorants (especially underarm ones) and breast cancer have been circulating since ages, but, there is very little scientific evidence to support this claim.

“Deodorants or any other types of perfumes do not cause breast cancer. There have been claims the aluminium compounds present in the antiperspirants promote the growth of both cancer and non-cancer breast cells, but there is no evidence to prove this,” she told this outlet.

The doctor added that though they do not cause breast cancer, deodorants/perfumes may still contain chemicals like parabens that could irritate your skin. “It is always wise to seek the help of a doctor if you notice any breakouts or rashes after using them.”

“As far as breast cancer is concerned, there are other factors like family and reproductive history, age and genetic mutations that may make women susceptible to the disease,” Dr Dawane stated.

How can people ensure they stay healthy and protected against breast cancer?

According to the doctor, factors like age and family history cannot be changed when it comes to prevention of the disease. But, there are other things which are in your control. The following steps can reduce the risk of breast cancer:

1. Maintaining a healthy weight: Watch your daily calorie intake and maintain a healthy weight.

2. Be physically active: Women should aim to engage in exercise routines of moderate-intensity.

3. Limit alcohol: If the intake of alcohol is higher, your risk of developing breast cancer increases. So, try to avoid alcohol consumption or at least limit your intake, if unavoidable.

4. Breastfeeding: There have been many studies that show breastfeeding helps reduce the risk of breast cancer.

5. Reduce post-menopausal hormone therapies: Certain hormone therapies can increase the risk of breast cancer. Speak with your gynaecologist about the risks and enquire if menopausal symptoms can be managed with non-hormonal medications.

