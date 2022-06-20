Robotic surgery saves 15-year-old with single kidney and cyst

Fifteen-year-old Deepali never knew she was living on one kidney till about two years ago. She had a lingering dull pain on her left flank on and off while growing up. But it was only over the past two years that she felt a pinching pain that would last 10 minutes. It was only when the frequency of these episodes increased that she consulted a doctor. That’s when she found that she was born with development abnormalities that caused both her kidneys to fuse together on the left side. Which means she technically had one kidney and no right kidney. Not only that, she had a tennis ball-sized cyst, which doctors at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital have now removed with robotic surgery, saving her unique kidney, avoiding a transplant and gifting her a new life.

“This was one of the most complicated cases to handle in my 30-year span as a surgeon,” said Dr Surender Dabas, Senior Director & HOD, Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, BLK- Max Super Specialty Hospital. “Deepali was born with a fused kidney on the left side of her body and for practical purposes had no right kidney. She had a large cyst (10X10 cm) in that fused kidney, which required immediate surgical intervention. To worsen matters, the location of the cyst was very tricky as it sat on an overlapping area of the ureter, renal arteries and veins. Not only that, the renal vessels and ureter were abnormally intermingled with the cyst and injury to any of these structures would have been catastrophic to the patient. A slight tilt here and there and the solitary kidney would be destroyed. We would have to remove it then, go for a transplant and confine her to a life-long protocol of immunosuppressants. Our challenge was to open up the kidney, take out the tumour completely to prevent recurrence and suture it back without damage. Given the delicacy of the surgery, we had to stop the renal artery for some time, we had just a window of 12 to 20 minutes. That’s why I chose a high-precision robotic surgery. Not only were we able to execute it neatly, we were able to save the kidney,” says Dr Dabas, who has done 20 years of cancer surgery and ten years of robotic surgery. And in all these years, he had not come across as complex a case as Deepali’s.

“She successfully underwent robotic excision of the cystic mass. Making use of robotic technology, meticulous dissection of the surrounding structures, blood vessels and ureters, the team was successfully able to dissect the cystic mass with minimal blood loss and preserve the surrounding structures,” Dr Dabas explains.

The case was also challenging given the small frame of the child and smaller abdomen but thanks to robotic surgery, she made a swift recovery without any post-operative complications and was discharged on the fourth day after surgery. “She now has minimal scarring and her follow-ups are good,” says Dr Dabas.

Para pelvic renal cysts are usually situated on the hilum of the kidney and can over time lead to compression on the renal pelvis, blood vessels, other organs and lymphatic vessels. This can further trigger uronephrosis, reno-vascular hypertension and ultimately renal failure. As Deepali had a fused kidney, she would have developed serious complications if the treatment was delayed.

Arguing the case of robotic surgery as a life-saving option, Dr Dabas said Deepali would not have had many options in conventional laparascopic surgery. “The Firefly technology enables us to send a dye to the targeted body part and that’s why we got a very clear view of the cyst. The robotic arm has a greater manoeuverability than the human one and can execute cuts with pin-point precision.”

Arguing for a more widespread use of robotic surgery in public hospitals and surgeon training, Dr Dabas says, “The cost of robotic surgery is going down progressively and is now covered under medical insurance. Besides, technology changes every two to three years to become even more precise, easy and controlled. If we don’t accept or encourage widespread use of technology, we will lose out on breakthrough surgeries like this one where we could give a young girl a second shot at life. It is heartening that many Government hospitals in South India are using robotic technology.”