RK-251: What we know about India’s new ‘smart’ cancer drug that ‘could replace chemotherapy’

What if a cancer drug could remain inactive while travelling through the body and switch on primarily when it reaches a cancer cell? That is the idea behind RK-251, a new experimental cancer drug developed by researchers in India.

The Ministry of Science & Technology has shared details of the drug, which is designed to exploit a feature of cancer cells: they often have higher levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS), molecules that can be harmful when present in excess. Researchers have used this difference to create a drug that can be activated preferentially inside cancer cells.

The approach could potentially make cancer treatment more selective and reduce damage to healthy cells. ”

“A new ‘smart’ cancer drug designed to switch on and work only inside cancer cells can replace traditional chemotherapy, which in many cases also harms healthy cells. In preclinical studies, RK-251 showed strong activity against aggressive triple-negative breast cancer cells, with much less effect on healthy cells. The behavioral study of the developed candidate drug in zebrafish embryos (Danio rerio) also showed no obvious signs of toxicity and exhibited the desired fluorescence in the presence of reactive oxygen species (ROS), suggesting the drug may be safe for further research and validation. More studies are needed before this technology can be tested in patients. The work is published in ACS- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry,” the ministry said in a press statement.

So what does the new ‘smart’ cancer drug mean for us right now?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How does RK-251 work?

RK-251 was developed through a collaboration led by Dr Asis Bala from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology, and Dr K.P. Bhabak from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati.

Story continues below this ad

When RK-251 enters a cancer cell with high ROS levels, these molecules trigger the drug’s activation, releasing an anticancer compound called NBDHEX.

NBDHEX blocks target proteins that many cancer cells use to survive and resist treatment. The idea is to keep RK-251 relatively inactive in normal tissues and activate its anticancer action inside cancer cells.

Could this reduce chemotherapy-related damage?

It is too early to describe it as a replacement for chemotherapy, as effectiveness and safety in humans are yet to be established (Ai image) It is too early to describe it as a replacement for chemotherapy, as effectiveness and safety in humans are yet to be established (Ai image)

Conventional cancer treatment can affect healthy cells along with cancer cells, contributing to side effects. A treatment that can distinguish between the two more selectively could potentially reduce this problem.

Dr Siddhesh Trymbake, Consultant Clinical & Radiation Oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, tells indianexpress.com that the approach is promising but still at an early stage.

Story continues below this ad

“RK-251 is an interesting early-stage development because its mechanism aims to target cancer cells differently from conventional chemotherapy. However, it is far too early to describe it as a replacement for chemotherapy, as effectiveness and safety in humans are yet to be established.”

The ROS-based approach could potentially improve treatment selectivity, but cancer biology is complex and the drug’s ability to spare healthy tissue needs to be demonstrated through further studies.

“The ROS-based approach could potentially improve treatment selectivity by exploiting a biological difference between cancer and normal cells. However, cancer biology is complex, and achieving sufficient selectivity without affecting healthy tissues remains a major challenge that will need to be demonstrated through further studies.”

What did the early studies find?

➜ A new “smart” cancer drug designed to switch on and work only inside cancer cells can replace traditional chemotherapy, which in many cases also harms healthy cells. ➜ Cancer treatment often damages healthy cells along with cancer cells, causing significant associated… pic.twitter.com/LO4R4B0oYU — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 19, 2026

In preclinical studies, RK-251 showed strong activity against aggressive triple-negative breast cancer cells, with much less effect on healthy cells.

Researchers also studied the candidate drug in zebrafish embryos (Danio rerio). The embryos showed no obvious signs of toxicity under the conditions tested. The drug also displayed the expected fluorescence in the presence of ROS, supporting the proposed ROS-responsive activation mechanism.

Story continues below this ad

“But these are preclinical findings. The drug has not yet been tested in cancer patients. The biggest hurdles are establishing safety, appropriate dosing, drug behaviour in the human body and whether the treatment can produce meaningful tumour responses. Results from cancer cells and zebrafish are encouraging for further research, but they cannot predict with certainty how the drug will perform in actual patients,” Dr Trymbake says,

Before RK-251 can be considered for use in patients, researchers will need to establish its safety, determine an appropriate dose, understand how it behaves in the human body and find out whether it can produce meaningful tumour responses.

Could it eventually replace chemotherapy?

Not necessarily.

Even if human trials eventually show that RK-251 is safe and effective, it would more likely become another option in cancer treatment rather than completely replace chemotherapy.

Story continues below this ad

“If human trials eventually show clear benefits, RK-251 would more likely become another tool in the oncology treatment armamentarium rather than completely replace chemotherapy. Depending on the cancer type and patient profile, it could potentially be studied as a standalone treatment or in combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapy or other established approaches.”

For now, RK-251 remains an experimental drug candidate. Its ability to activate primarily in cancer cells is promising, but whether that translates into a safe and effective treatment for patients will depend on further research and human clinical trials.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.