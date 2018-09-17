Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shares how obsessing over her acne due to Body Dysmorphia made her feel “ugly”

Lili Reinhart has recently revelated that she has been suffering from body dysmorphic due to her acne. (Source: Lili Reinhart/Instagram) Lili Reinhart has recently revelated that she has been suffering from body dysmorphic due to her acne. (Source: Lili Reinhart/Instagram)

The Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has recently revelated that she has been suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) due to her acne prone skin. Lately, she has been posting unretouched pictures on her Instagram stories and has openly spoken about the impact she had on her self-confidence because of her acne. In an interview with Glamour, Reinhart shared how her skin problems caused her anxiety and sadness.

BDD is a psychological condition in which a person obsessively focuses on one apparent flaw or shortcoming in their physical appearance.

Due to the obsessive focus on one’s body parts, a person’s significance gives them stress and often leads to clinical depression. According to the BDD foundation, Michael Jackson, Andy Warhol, Franz Kafka, Sylvia Plath and Shirley Manson are some well-known figures of history who went through this mental disorder because of their distorted understanding of their physical appearances.

In the interview, the 21-year-old actor said that she had cried to her mom over FaceTime chat because she felt ugly. Opening up about her insecurity She said, “I have a specific type of body dysmorphia that stems from acne. I see any acne on my face as an obsessive thing. It’s the only thing I can think about, and it makes me want to hide. I haven’t really shown the super vulnerable side of myself to my audience, if I did that, I wouldn’t have anything left for myself”.

There have been several celebrities who have gone through this disorder as the entertainment industry has always lavished love on a “flawless” image.

Some common symptoms of people suffering from BDD are that they constantly seek attention and validity. They feel pressurised and assume that people don’t find them attractive enough. This kind of behaviour makes it difficult for them to concentrate on their daily work and interferes with their regular routine.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd